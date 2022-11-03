AEW Teases the Rebirth of Malakai Black, House of Black Vignette Airs on Dynamite

The House of Black will be back soon.

This week, a vignette aired showing Malakai in a body bag and Julia Hart standing over him as he was laid to rest at sea. As the screen went dark, a voice could be heard.

This appears to be a tease for Malakai Black’s rebirth, who has been absent from AEW TV since All Out in early September. There were reports that Black had been released, but he later stated on Instagram that he is still with AEW and is taking a break.

You can watch the Dynamite segment that aired below.