AEW “The House Always Wins” Results – April 9, 2021

AEW’s first live event “The House Always Wins” took place on Friday, April 9th. Here are the results as well as some video clips from Twitter user @FloridianLucha who was in attendance:

* The Butcher won a Battle Royal to win a TNT Title shot at the end of the show.

* MJF, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Shawn Spears beat Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, Christopher Daniels, and Dante Martin.

* Jade Cargill won a squash match.

* Cody Rhodes defeated Aaron Solow in a Street Fight.

* Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent defeated Jack Evans, Angelico, and Max Caster

* Eddie Kingston defeated Cezar Bononi.

* Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami, Tay Conti, and Red Velvet beat Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, The Bunny, and Rebel.

* Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, Matt Sydal, Mike Sydal beat Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Konosuke Takeshitaa, and Michael Nakazawa when Pac submitted Nakazawa.

* Darby Allin defeated The Butcher to retain the TNT Title.

ALRIGHT MJF WE GET IT YOU DONT LIKE IT HERE pic.twitter.com/752fyCupI2 — 🅵🅻🅾🆁🅸🅳🅸🅰🅽 🅳🅰🆅🅴 (@FloridianLucha) April 9, 2021

Cody fights ogogo out in the crowd for the first time in a while!! pic.twitter.com/IS1cYkwasC — 🅵🅻🅾🆁🅸🅳🅸🅰🅽 🅳🅰🆅🅴 (@FloridianLucha) April 10, 2021