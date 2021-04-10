AEW “The House Always Wins” Results – April 9, 2021

AEW’s first live event “The House Always Wins” took place on Friday, April 9th. Here are the results as well as some video clips from Twitter user @FloridianLucha who was in attendance:
* The Butcher won a Battle Royal to win a TNT Title shot at the end of the show.
* MJF, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Shawn Spears beat Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy, Christopher Daniels, and Dante Martin.
* Jade Cargill won a squash match.
* Cody Rhodes defeated Aaron Solow in a Street Fight.
* Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor and Trent defeated Jack Evans, Angelico, and Max Caster
* Eddie Kingston defeated Cezar Bononi.
* Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami, Tay Conti, and Red Velvet beat Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, The Bunny, and Rebel.
* Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, Matt Sydal, Mike Sydal beat Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Konosuke Takeshitaa, and Michael Nakazawa when Pac submitted Nakazawa.
* Darby Allin defeated The Butcher to retain the TNT Title.
