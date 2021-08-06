AEW To Air Special Edition Of “DARK” Tonight

AEW has announced a special edition of Dark for tonight on Youtube at 10pm ET. This is in preparation of next Friday’s AEW Rampage premiere on TNT.

The following matches were announced for tonight-

* Jurassic Express vs. D3 and Ryzin

* The Gunn Club vs. Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo

* The Lucha Bros vs. Sage Scott and Jake St. Patrick

* Dante Martin and The Sydal Brothers vs. Aaron Frye, Vary Morales and Darian Bengston

* Abadon vs. Kelsey Heather

* Julia Hart vs. Angélica Risk

* Kris Statlander vs. Leila Grey

* Ethan Page vs. Baron Black

* Orange Cassidy vs. Jora Johl

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Peter Avalon

* IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer vs. Tre Lamar with Jake Roberts on commentary