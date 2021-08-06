AEW To Air Special Edition Of “DARK” Tonight

AEW has announced a special edition of Dark for tonight on Youtube at 10pm ET. This is in preparation of next Friday’s AEW Rampage premiere on TNT.
The following matches were announced for tonight-
* Jurassic Express vs. D3 and Ryzin
* The Gunn Club vs. Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo
* The Lucha Bros vs. Sage Scott and Jake St. Patrick
* Dante Martin and The Sydal Brothers vs. Aaron Frye, Vary Morales and Darian Bengston
* Abadon vs. Kelsey Heather
* Julia Hart vs. Angélica Risk
* Kris Statlander vs. Leila Grey
* Ethan Page vs. Baron Black
* Orange Cassidy vs. Jora Johl
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Peter Avalon
* IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer vs. Tre Lamar with Jake Roberts on commentary
Starting TONIGHT Friday nights mean #AEW is on every Friday from now on and GM @TonyKhan has booked a special Friday night #AEWDark for TONIGHT at 10/9c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB pic.twitter.com/KdLRxiW4vB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 6, 2021