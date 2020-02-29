AEW To Announce Old Gimmick Match For Future?

AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and other AEW stars participated in a Q&A panel at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Entertainment Expo 2020 (C2E2) on Tuesday and Cody revealed some interesting news for Saturday’s Revolution pay-per-view from Chicago.

A fan asked what kind of “old time match gimmicks” that AEW would like to bring back in the future.

Cody responded and teased that the company will be announcing “a very old school match” at today’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

There’s no word yet on what kind of match will be announced, or when it will take place, but Rhodes said the match announcement “will probably make some people very, very mad.”

Stay tuned for updates on the announcement and remember to join us for live AEW Revolution coverage.

