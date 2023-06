AEW To Debut In Hartford, CT For Collision This July

All Elite Wrestling has revealed a new location for a future live episode of Collision.

On Saturday, July 29th, AEW will hold the event at the XL Center in Hartford, CT. Tickets start at $30 and go on sale this Monday, July 3rd, at 10am ET. The announcement can be found below:

Who is ready for another fun night of wrestling?!@AEW comes to the XL Center for the FIRST time on July 29! Stay tuned for exclusive presale information 🤫 pic.twitter.com/c13oyVmZnA — XL Center (@XLCenter) June 8, 2023

This will be AEW’s first appearance at the arena in the city, as they previously held Dynamite shows in Bridgeport, Connecticut. WWE has previously held events at the XL Center, including RAW this week.

Here is the updated AEW tour schedule:

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, June 14 -Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

AEW Collision: Saturday, June 17 – Chicago, IL at the United Center

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, June 21 – Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL

AEW Collision: Saturday, June 24 – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

AEW Forbidden Door: Sunday, June 25 – Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, June 28 – FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario

AEW Collision: Thursday, June 29 – FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, July 5 – Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

AEW Collision: Saturday, July 8 – Brandt Centre in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada

AEW Dynamite: Wednesday, July 12 – SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

AEW Collision: Saturday, July 15 – Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, July 19 – TD Garden in Boston, MA

AEW Collision: Saturday, July 22 – Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

AEW Collision: Saturday, July 29 – Hartford, CT at the XL Center

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, August July 26 – MVP Arena in Albany, NY

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, August 2 – Tampa, FL at the Yuengling Center

AEW Dynamite/Rampage: Wednesday, August 9 – Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH

AEW Collision: Saturday, August 12 – Greensboro Coliseum Complex in Greensboro, North Carolina

AEW All In PPV: Sunday, August 27 – London, England at the Wembley Stadium