AEW To Debut In Houston Texas

AEW Dynamite will debut in Houston, TX on 4/29 from the University of Houston’s Fertitta Center. Tickets go on sale this Friday and start at $30.
AEW has also announced that more tickets are now available for their Tri-state area debut on 3/25 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.
Here are details on both events-
HOUSTON, TX – Are you ready for #AEW?
Wednesday, April 29th -The Fertitta Center will host #AEWDynamite at the @UHouston.
Tickets go live THIS FRIDAY, Feb 28th at 11am CST and start at $30!
Visit https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq for full event details.
AEW Production was on-site at Prudential Center in Newark, NJ this week. Upon our survey, we have opened up more seats for immediate sale for this March 25 event
Get your tickets now at https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ in what will surely be a historic night.
