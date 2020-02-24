AEW To Debut In Houston Texas

AEW Dynamite will debut in Houston, TX on 4/29 from the University of Houston’s Fertitta Center. Tickets go on sale this Friday and start at $30.

AEW has also announced that more tickets are now available for their Tri-state area debut on 3/25 at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

Here are details on both events-

HOUSTON, TX – Are you ready for #AEW? Wednesday, April 29th -The Fertitta Center will host #AEWDynamite at the @UHouston. Tickets go live THIS FRIDAY, Feb 28th at 11am CST and start at $30! Visit https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq for full event details. pic.twitter.com/x0LdOVGfz9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 24, 2020