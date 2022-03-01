AEW To Debut In Los Angeles With Post-Double Or Nothing Episode

The first-ever AEW event in Los Angeles will take place on Wednesday 6/1 from The Forum. This will be the post-Double Or Nothing edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 11 and will start at $30.

Below is a current look at the AEW tour of the West Coast:

* Wednesday, May 25: AEW Dynamite from the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas

* Friday, May 27: AEW Rampage from the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas

* Sunday, May 29: AEW Double Or Nothing from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

* Wednesday, June 1: AEW Dynamite from The Forum in Los Angeles

* Friday, June 3: AEW Rampage from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California