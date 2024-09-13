AEW To Host Wrestling Match Before NFL Game This Sunday In Jacksonville

AEW released the following announcement today regarding plans to honor Hispanic Heritage Month this Sunday with a special Lucha Libre Match before the scheduled NFL game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Cleveland Browns.
“AEW is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a special Lucha Libre Match at the Jaguars home game vs. Cleveland Browns THIS SUNDAY. Join us on the Flex Field at Ever Bank Stadium at 11:30am ET to see Sammy Guevara & Hologram vs. Matt Taven & The Beast Mortos.”
