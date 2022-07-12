AEW to Make Pay-Per-View Announcement at Fyter Fest

AEW will make a pay-per-view announcement on Wednesday’s Fyter Fest Night 1 episode of Dynamite on TNT.

The next AEW pay-per-view will be announced during Dynamite this week, according to Tony Schiavone’s announcement in the most recent AEW Control Center video, which can be seen below.

“And fans, get ready for a big announcement of the next AEW pay-per-view event,” Schiavone said. “That announcement and how you can get tickets will be unveiled on AEW Dynamite on Fyter Fest.”

The 2022 All Out event, which is scheduled for Sunday, September 4, will serve as the following AEW pay-per-view. This year, it’s expected that AEW will continue its Labor Day Weekend tradition from the Chicago region.

WWE’s Clash at The Castle event, planned for Saturday, September 3, from Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, will also take place over Labor Day Weekend this year.

Wednesday’s Fyter Fest Night 1 episode will air live from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

Here is the Control Center video:

Here is the updated line-ups for the Fyter Fest 2022 Dynamite episodes:

Dynamite Fyter Fest Night 1: July 13 From Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA

* Anna Jay vs. Serena Deeb

* Luchasaurus will be in action, we will hear from Christian Cage

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jake Hager

* AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks defend in a Triple Or Nothing match against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, and Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks

* Highlights from AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC’s first title defense, against Shota Umino at last Sunday’s RevPro event in England, will air

* AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* AEW TNT Champion Wardlow defends against Orange Cassidy

* Chris Jericho will address Eddie Kingston and their upcoming Barbed Wire Death Match

* AEW will announce their next PPV event

Dynamite Fyter Fest Night 2: July 20 From Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA

* Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston in a Barbed Wire Death Match with The Jericho Appreciation Society hanging above the ring in a Shark Cage