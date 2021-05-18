AEW To Show Double Or Nothing PPV In Select Cinemark Theatres

AEW and Joe Hand Promotions have announced that the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will air live in select Cinemark movie theaters around the country.

Here is the full announcement issued today with comments from Tony Khan:

AEW Partners with Cinemark Theatres to Host “DOUBLE OR NOTHING” PPV Event in Select Theatres on May 30

— Joe Hand Promotions Creating In-Theatre Experience for Wrestling Fans —

May 18, 2021 – Building on a successful partnership, All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is once again teaming with Cinemark Theatres to showcase the upcoming DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV event live in select theatres on Sunday, May 30, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Fans around the country can experience the energy of DOUBLE OR NOTHING on the giant screen by purchasing tickets for $20 at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app. The highly anticipated event kicks off at 7 p.m. ET with an hour-long pre-show special, followed by the stacked main card matches at 8 p.m. ET.

To date, the following matchups are scheduled:

– AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Pac

– AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

– Casino Battle Royale: Winner earns a future AEW World Championship match

– “The American Dream” Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

– Brian Cage vs. Hangman Adam Page

– Several more matches to be announced

Joe Hand Productions will also ensure that fans enjoy a premium in-theatre experience during the show. Fans can enjoy special concession packages, including a large soda and medium popcorn combo for $5; $2 off draft beer; and $1 off a chicken sandwich or hot dog, in each case, where available.

To locate Cinemark theatres showing DOUBLE OR NOTHING, fans can check the Joe Hand Promotions Watch Party app: www.joehandpromotions.com/venue-search.

“Cinemark did a great job showcasing our REVOLUTION event in March, and we’re looking forward to safely delivering another adrenaline-fueled evening for our fans next Sunday night,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “There’s nothing better than watching major wrestling events with other fans, and we’re thrilled to provide the camaraderie of experiencing DOUBLE OR NOTHING on big screens across the nation.”

“It’s fantastic to be able to connect terrific content providers like AEW with innovative companies like Cinemark to have wrestling fans experience DOUBLE OR NOTHING in the comfort of a Cinemark Theatre with great food and beverage options,” said Joe Hand, Jr., President of Joe Hand Promotions.

ABOUT CINEMARK

Headquartered in Plano, TX, Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) is one of the largest and most influential movie theatre companies in the world. Cinemark’s circuit, comprised of various brands that also include Century, Tinseltown and Rave, operates 531 theatres with 5,958 screens in 41 states domestically and 15 countries throughout South and Central America. Cinemark consistently provides an extraordinary guest experience from the initial ticket purchase to the closing credits, including Movie Club, the first U.S. exhibitor launched subscription program; the highest Luxury Lounger recliner seat penetration among the major players; XD – the No. 1 exhibitor-brand premium large format; and expansive food and beverage options to further enhance the moviegoing experience. For more information go to https://ir.cinemark.com/.

ABOUT AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan, AEW is a new professional wrestling league headlined by Cody & Brandi Rhodes, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), Chris Jericho, Sting, Hangman Page, MJF, Darby Allin, Hikaru Shida, Dr. Britt Baker and Jon Moxley. For the first time in many years, AEW is offering an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster of world class talent that is injecting new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. The inaugural event under the AEW banner was the sold-out DOUBLE OR NOTHING PPV in Las Vegas in May 2019.

AEW began airing its flagship show on TNT on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 8-10 p.m. ET. The weekly show, “AEW DYNAMITE,” attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes “AEW DARK” and “AEW DARK: ELEVATION,” two weekly professional wrestling YouTube series, “Being the Elite,” a weekly behind-the-scenes YouTube series, and “AEW Unrestricted,” a weekly podcast series. For more info, check out Twitter.com/AEW; Instagram.com/AllEliteWrestling; Facebook.com/AllEliteWrestling; YouTube.com/AEW.

ABOUT JOE HAND PROMOTIONS

Joe Hand Promotions is the leading provider of live content to bars, restaurants, theaters, and other public viewing venues. Joe Hand Promotions has been bringing fan communities together to watch sporting events since 1971. Over its history, Joe Hand Promotions has presented more than 25,000 events to commercial establishments, helping them boost their food and beverage sales, expand their customer base, and increase their late-night revenues.