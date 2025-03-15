AEW & Tony Khan Seek To Move Ryan Nemeth Lawsuit To Arbitration

AEW and Tony Khan have taken legal action by filing a petition in the U.S. District Court in the Middle District of Florida to move Ryan Nemeth’s lawsuit, which alleges assault and breach of contract, to private arbitration.

This development was first reported by Brandon Thurston for POST Wrestling, stating:

“In the petition, AEW and Khan contend that Nemeth’s claims should be adjudicated through private arbitration rather than in public court. The petition states that Nemeth signed three contracts with the wrestling company on March 1, 2021; January 17, 2022; and March 1, 2023. Each contract, the petitioners state, contains identical arbitration clauses that purport to mandate that disputes be resolved in Duval County, Florida, under JAMS, Inc. arbitration rules.

AEW and Khan argue that Nemeth has ‘ignored his contractual obligations and binding authority requiring arbitration’ by filing a lawsuit in Los Angeles County. The company and its lead executive are asking the federal court to enforce the arbitration clause, direct him to pursue his claims in arbitration, and require Nemeth to pay for the attorneys’ fees AEW is incurring by bringing this petition to court.”