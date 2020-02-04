AEW Toy Line To Be Revealed

The first-ever AEW toy line is set to be revealed at Toy Fair 2020 in New York City.

It was reported today by Toy News International that Wicked Cool Toys/Jazwares Inc. is behind the line. No other details were made available as of this writing.

Toy Fair 2020 in New York City runs from February 22-25 at the Jacob K. Javits Center.

It’s interesting to note that Jazwares, which bought out Wicked Cool Toys in 2019, also produced several WWE toys, including the WWE Domez and a line of die-cast metal figures. Furthermore, Wicked Cool was reportedly co-founded by Jeremy Padawer, who came up with the Jakks WWE toy line. Wicked Cool also produces other WWE toys, including the popular authentic scale rings.