AEW TV Programming Will Reportedly Be Getting a New Look in January

This week, AEW made a significant acquisition when they signed Mike Mansury, formerly of WWE and Vice President of Global Television Production.

Before Kevin Dunn left WWE, it was thought that he was being prepared to succeed him as the company’s Executive Producer and Chief of Global Television Distribution, as Dunn appeared set in his role for the foreseeable future.

Mansury holds the positions of Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer at AEW.

According to Dave Meltzer’s report in the most recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter, “part of the deal is that WBD [Warner Bros. Discovery] and [Tony] Khan had decided to change the look of the show. The planned changes are to go into effect in January at some point.”

We don’t yet know how big these changes will be. Simple adjustments like new graphics could be made, as well as more radical ones like a new setup for the stage or higher production values.

Mansury was very well-liked in the WWE, but when he began moving up the ranks too quickly, Dunn “covertly made his life very difficult.” Mansury joined WWE in 2009, became a Vice President by 2016, and left the company in 2020.