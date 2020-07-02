AEW Tweets Suspension Angle For Jake Hager

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

AEW has announced a suspension and fine to Jake Hager, in the storylines, for assaulting an AEW official after losing to TNT Champion Cody on last night’s Fyter Fest episode.

AEW said Hager is being fined an undisclosed amount and suspended for 10 days. Here is the full tweet-

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR