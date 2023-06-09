AEW UK TV Ratings Have Plummeted Ahead Of All In Event

AEW will make its debut in the United Kingdom on August 27 with the All In show at Wembley Stadium, which can hold up to 90,000 people.

The show has been a huge success at the box office. Earlier this week, it was reported that the event had sold 65,563 tickets out of a total capacity of 75,003, with just over 9,400 tickets remaining.

As PWMania.com previously reported, more floor tickets and lower bowl tickets are now available as a result of changes to the production setup.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the show had sold 65,745 tickets with a gate of around $8.3 million.

However, AEW’s television ratings in the United Kingdom have dropped significantly ahead of the show.

Meltzer wrote, “It’s actually become amazing about U.K. ratings on ITV4 since the announcement of Wembley. Not only, as noted before, have ratings not gone up since the announcement, but they’ve actually declined greatly.”

It was recently announced that Chris Jericho’s rock band Fozzy will perform at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, London, on August 25.