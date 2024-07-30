AEW VP Shoots On Former WWE Referee For Having “Zero Clue” About How They Protect Talent

As seen on last week’s “Blood and Guts” edition of AEW Dynamite, Jack Perry received an unprotected chair shot to the head. Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas released a video shortly after the Blood and Guts cage match, stating that you cannot “gimmick” a folding steel chair.

AEW Vice President of Creative and Talent QT Marshall responded to Korderas’ video. He said, “You have zero clue what you’re speaking of. If you would like, you can come to AEW and we can show you what we do to protect the talent. Or you can continue to be ignorant. Take your pick.”

“I have all the respect in the world for the veterans of the industry who have paved the way. Even if they shit on us publicly.”

After Korderas requested a direct message (DM), Marshall wrote, “For the record, I’m not mad at @jimmykorderas… I’m not mad at anyone for having an opinion on chair shots. My argument was that he didn’t understand how we gimmick a chair. I’ve sent him the dm. He responded. End of it. He’s earned the right to get the dm.”