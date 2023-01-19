AEW Was Not Allowed to Do a Tribute Show for Jay Briscoe on Dynamite

Following the news that Jay Briscoe had died in a car accident, the wrestling world has continued to remember him.

Briscoe and the driver of the other car involved in the accident were both killed, police have confirmed. His two daughters were in the car with him when the accident occurred. Briscoe’s wife confirmed Briscoe’s 12-year-old daughter had undergone surgery as a result of her injuries.

Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite began with a graphic, and many stars wore black armbands for their matches. It was not, however, a tribute show like the one for Brodie Lee.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW was not allowed by Warner Bros. Discovery to do a tribute show to Jay because of homophobic tweets Jay sent out a decade ago. He apologized for his previous tweets. Because Warner Bros. Discovery did not want him to be used by All Elite Wrestling, The Briscoes were never signed by AEW or used on AEW programming for ROH storylines.

Meltzer said, “If you watched tonight’s show and you were expecting something, I know a lot of people were. Something like the Brodie Lee show, and obviously that didn’t happen. There was basically a graphic at the start of the show and at the very end of the show, there was a mention by Excalibur. A lot of the guys had armbands, a lot of them, but there was not any kind of big tribute because they were not allowed by WarnerMedia (Warner Bros. Discovery) to do one. They filmed a one-hour show in Fresno tonight that will be on HonorClub. They will be doing another tribute show. When they finally do the Ring of Honor television show, the first show will feature a lot of Jay matches and the tribute show will as well when it’s all put together. At Supercard of Honor (in late March on WrestleMania weekend) there will also be kind of a memorial to Jay or something to honor Jay.”

