AEW Winter Is Coming Dynamite Preview For Tonight (12/14/22)

The Winter Is Coming episode of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight from Garland, Texas’ Curtis Culwell Center.

Tonight’s Dynamite will feature a Winner Takes All match between Ricky Starks and AEW World Champion MJF, who will also be putting his Dynamite Diamond Ring on the line. The fourth match in the Best Of 7 Series between The Elite and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle, who lead the series 2-1, will also take place on Dynamite.

For tonight, AEW has announced the following lineup:

* Chris Jericho will be in action

* Ruby Soho vs. Tay Melo in a Grudge Match

* Best Of 7 Series, Match #4: AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite (Death Triangle leads 2-1)

* The House of Black will be in action

* AEW World Champion MJF defends the title and the Dynamite Diamond Ring vs. Ricky Starks in a Winner Takes All match

Here are the Control Center and Road To Winter Is Coming videos for tonight: