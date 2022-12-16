AEW Winter Is Coming Dynamite Viewership and Rating Report For 12/14/22

According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the live Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS on Wednesday drew 950,000 viewers.

This is an increase of 13.1% over the previous week’s episode, which drew 840,000 viewers for the Winter Is Coming go-home show.

This week’s Dynamite drew a 0.33 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is a 13.79% increase over the previous week’s rating of 0.29. This week’s 0.33 key demographic rating represents 428,000 viewers aged 18-49 who watched the show. According to Wrestlenomics, this is a 12.63% increase from last week’s 380,000 18-49 viewers represented by the 0.29 key demo rating.

This week, Dynamite ranked third on the Cable Top 150, with a 0.33 rating in the key demographic of 18-49. This is the same as last week’s ranking of third.

Dynamite ranked #28 in cable viewership for the night. This is an improvement over last week’s ranking of 41.

The total audience for Dynamite was the highest since October 26, and the key demo rating was the highest since October 5. This was the twenty-first-lowest total audience for a standard airing of the year, and the seventh-lowest key demo rating of the year, tied with six other episodes. Wednesday night’s sports programming included two NBA games on ESPN, two NHL games on TNT, and two college basketball games on ESPN2. Wednesday’s Dynamite viewership was up 13.1% from the previous week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 13.79%.