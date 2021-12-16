AEW Winter Is Coming Results – December 15, 2021

The Winter Is Coming special edition of the weekly AEW on TNT two-hour Wednesday night programs kicks off with an elaborate cold open video package highlighting the top matches scheduled for tonight.

From there, the commentary team of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Taz welcome us to the second annual “Winter Is Coming” themed show as the camera pans the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, TX. while fireworks/pyro erupts and the fans make a ton of noise.

AEW World Championship

Bryan Danielson vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (C)

After that, we head down to the ring for our first match of the evening — and it’s the one we’ve all been waiting for.

The familiar sounds of Bryan Danielson’s theme song hits as “The American Dragon” makes his way out for our opening contest. Danielson heads to the ring as the commentators talk us through highlights of his recent matches against various Dark Order members in their respective hometowns.

As Danielson settles inside the squared circle, his theme music dies down and then the familiar sounds of “Hangman” Adam Page’s entrance music hits. Out comes the AEW World Champion for the first defense of his title since capturing it from Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear 2021 back in November.

Immediately we hear the fans inside the Curtis Culwell Center break out into a loud “Cowboy sh*t! Cowboy sh*t!” chant as the champ settles inside the ring for our first match of the evening here at the second annual Winter Is Coming special event.

The commentary trio sends things down to the returning Justin Roberts, as “The Dapper Yapper” sets the tone with the formal pre-match ring introductions for this championship contest. After Danielson and Page are both introduced, the two meet in the middle of the ring for a final staredown.

Now we hear the bell sound and both guys back up to opposing corners of the ring. Page takes a few steps forward towards the middle of the ring and stares down Danielson, who looks back before moving forward as well. The fans break out into loud split chants, with the majority of the crowd getting another “Cowboy sh*t!” chant going, while another segment of the audience chants for Danielson.

We’re off-and-running as these two lock-up. Page backs Danielson into a corner and goes for a big chop, but “The American Dragon” moves out of the way and Page swings at nothing but air. Danielson gets a bit arrogant after that, backing up and taunting Page by over-celebrating the fact that he got out of the way of his chop attempt.

Danielson and Page close in on each other again and once again the two lock up. Page uses a fireman’s carry to take Danielson down to the mat. He isolates the arm of Danielson, who works his way back to his feet. He secures an underhook and scoops Page up and takes him down to the mat, taking him off his feet for the first time in the bout.

Again we see Danielson back up and over-celebrate his early offensive success against the champ. Page and Danielson circle each other and the heel Danielson backs-off and sticks his head through the ropes, which forces Page to back off. The two lock-up again and Danielson goes behind Page and tries taking him down, however Page reverses and whips Danielson into the ropes. Danielson comes off the ropes and Page blasts him with a shoulder block that puts him on the mat with authority.

“The American Dragon” is back up and he gets in a move on Page and once again over-celebrates. He backs up into the corner of the ring and does some celebratory jumping-jacks in mocking / taunting fashion. The two re-engage again and now it is Danielson who takes Page down to the mat and controls his arm. Page gets back to his feet and reverses things, controlling the arm of Danielson. Danielson backs him into the ropes and it looked as though he was going to give him a clean break, but instead he shoves him hard in cheap-shot fashion.

Page heads back after Danielson and shoves him as well. When he goes to re-engage further, again we see Danielson stick his head through the ropes, prompting the referee to force Page to back up. The two lock up again and each man scores a takedown. Page kicks Danielson with a big shot to the chest and as the commentators point out on the broadcast, it resulted in a change in demeanor for Danielson for the first time since the match began.

Danielson ends up going back to his cocky style after that, as he wears a big ear-to-ear smirk on his face and heads to the middle of the ring for a faux handshake offer, which Page of course rejects. The two stare each other down as the fans break out into a couple of pro-Page chants. The action continues with Danielson securing a double wrist-lock on Page. Page counters into a side head lock. He hits the ropes and Danielson tries to leap-frog him, but leaps right into a big body-slam from the champ.

From there, we see Danielson get Page down to the mat and he looks to control him with a submission attempt. He transitions from one submission to a surfboard-style move, which the commentators mention was popularized by Jushin Thunder Liger during his prime years in the business. Page eventually escapes and gets back to his feet. Danielson is up as well and the two trade chops. Page’s lands harder and he follows up with another big shot as Danielson backs into the corner and covers up. Page swings away at him and then climbs up the ropes for the ten-punch spot in the corner as the crowd counts along as each shot lands.

Page backs up and soaks in the atmosphere inside the Curtis Culwell Center. This one slight loss of focus results in the momentum shifting, as Danielson ankle-picks Page down to the mat and locks him in a leg submission. He rolls over and takes top position, where he blasts Page with some vicious ground-and-pound. Danielson pummels Page with some ferocious punches and then taunts him by raising his hands in celebratory fashion as Page remains out of it on his back on the mat.

After that, Page gets back to his feet and tries firing up on offense, however when he goes for the slingshot from the outside of the ring ropes on the ring apron back into the squared circle, he is met with a big elbow from Danielson. Page ends up taking over on offense again, this time stringing together a couple of moves, culminating with Danielson being sent to the floor. He rolls Page back into the ring and heads to the top-rope, but comes flying off into a big shot from Danielson. Danielson smirks and then goes back to work on Page.

Danielson drops his knee into the mid-section of Page over-and-over again. He picks Page up and sends him into the ropes, catching him with a big knee to the bread-basket as he was coming off. He gets Page on the mat and slides his head / neck under the bottom rope before launching him upwards with a catapult. He connects with some European uppercuts to Page after the champ returns to a vertical position. He mixes in some middle kicks and chops before blasting Page with a pair of knees to the gut and then climbing to the top-rope as Page is hanging over the middle rope. He comes off with a diving knee to the back of Page’s head for a near fall.

After that, Excalibur talks us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues in the ring. When we return from the break, we see Page and Danielson in the middle of a test-of-strength spot, with Page starting to shift the momentum in his favor. He ends up taking over control of the action, sending Danielson to the floor and following up with a crazy top-rope moonsault that connects and sends the fans into a frenzy.

Back in the ring, Page continues to add to his momentum, beating Danielson down in his first prolonged offensive run thus far in this match. He looks for the Buckshot Lariat at one point, but Danielson flees under the bottom rope and heads out to the floor as the crowd heavily boos him. Page climbs to the top-rope, presumably looking for another high-risk moonsault to the floor, however this time Danielson springs up to the ring apron and launches Page forward, where he flips and lands awkwardly on the hard part of the ring apron outside the ring ropes. He then crashes onto the floor at ringside as Danielson taunts him and the fans by over-celebrating. He ends up smashing Page into the steel ring post.

As the camera pans back over to Page, we see him finally moving around, and when he does, it’s clear-as-day that his face has become a crimson mask. Blood is pouring down the forehead of the champion and on that note, the commentators talk us into another mid-match commercial break as AEW officials and ringside doctors check on Page and the status of the laceration on his head.

We settle back in from the break, and we hear the fans in the middle of giving Danielson a ton of heel heat. Meanwhile, the commentators inform us that the medical team was working on Page’s cut throughout the break, and it was decided by the champion himself that he can continue the match. On that note, Danielson rushes over to add additional punishment to the champ. He lands a diving knee to the bloody dome of “Hangman” and then hops on the ring apron, builds up a head of steam and lands another flying knee to the head of Page.

From there, the action resumes back inside the ring where Danielson continues to focus his offensive attack on the bloody head and face of Page. He slams him into the corner and then climbs up on top of him for the ten-punch-spot in the corner. As each punch lands, we see more and more blood pouring from the head of Page. Page slumps down into the corner. Danielson then puts the boots to him, stomping away at him. The camera shows a close-up shot of the blood free-flowing down the head of Page.

Now we see Page finally start to show signs of life, as he resists an offensive attack from Danielson and then starts to try and fight back. The two trade shots, however it is Danielson who takes over. This doesn’t last for long, however, as he gets too comfortable with repeated kicks to Page in the corner. Page ends up moving and Danielson kicks the steel post and hurts himself in the process. He rolls out to the floor to allow himself some time to recover, however Page is having none of this, as he heads over to the challenger and puts the boots to him.

Hangman now picks Danielson up and puts his leg over the steel guard rail. He then smashes it repeatedly, as he is focusing his offensive attack on the weakened knee / leg of Danielson. He brings Danielson back into the ring and gets him down to the mat where he applies a figure-four leg lock in the middle of the ring, adding more punishment to the already hurt knee of Danielson. Danielson suffers in the hold for a bit and then eventually rolls to the ropes, forcing the ref to break things up. After that, Excalibur talks us into yet another mid-match commercial break, promising the conclusion of this championship contest when we return.

When we return from the break, we see the two in the middle of a vicious back-and-forth exchange. Page is once again a bloody mess, however he is very much in this fight now. Danielson is selling his knee every time he does anything offensive and anything requiring leg strength/stability, including having to use his other leg for his trademark “Yes!” kicks. Page ends up firing up in the middle of taking repeated kicks from Danielson, popping up to his feet and scooping Danielson up out of nowhere for a big tombstone piledriver that connects. He then goes for the cover, but Danielson kicks out at two. The fans react with a loud “This is awesome!” chant.

The commentators do a good job of setting the stage for the match, explaining to the viewing audience on the broadcast that the match strategy from Danielson was to hurt Page’s ability to hit his Buckshot Lariat finisher, as well as Page’s similar gameplan of taking out the leg of “The American Dragon” in an attempt to nullify his most dangerous offensive tools. Danielson begins taking over on offense again. He takes Page up to the top-rope and climbs up with him backwards. He lifts Page and connects with an enormous back-suplex off the top-rope. He can’t immediately follow-up with a pin attempt, as Danielson’s leg took some punishment on the landing, with him clutching it as soon as he hit the mat.

He finally does go for the pin fall attempt, however Page manages to kick out at two. Danielson stomps and kicks at the skull of Page as he rolls under the bottom rope. Danielson then grabs Page on the hard part of the ring apron outside of the ring ropes. He goes for the same move he hit to finish off his Dark Order opposition on last week’s show, however Page avoids it and counters with a crazy move of his own. Danielson bounces off the hard part of the ring apron and then crashes down to the floor at ringside. Page goes out after him and then heads back into the ring. He climbs to the top-rope and leaps off with violent intentions, however Danielson moves out of the way and Page crashes through the timekeepers table.

After that, Excalibur says we have to step away again as we head into yet another mid-match commercial break. As we settle back in from the break, we see Danielson has torn up the padding and mats covering the concrete floor outside of the ring. Some highlights are shown of Page going through the timekeepers table from right before the break are shown and then we see highlights of Danielson hitting a DDT on the exposed concrete floor. Back in the ring, Page hits a big spot of his own to slow down Danielson’s momentum. Danielson and Page are both down as the crowd makes a ton of noise and tries rallying behind the champ. Instead, Danielson gets up first and starts blasting Page with kicks. He stops after a couple of them lands to sell the punishment his knee has endured in this hard-hitting title contest.

Danielson then kicks him a few more times for good measure before taking him to the corner of the ring. He brings Page up to the top-rope and climbs up after him backwards as the commentators point out that we are approaching the one-hour mark of this match. Danielson goes for a big back-suplex throw off the top-rope on Page, however Page flips over and lands on his feet. He then charges across the ring and blasts Danielson with a big shot, nearly turning him inside-out. Page and Danielson are both slow to get up after that, but it is Page who ends up on his feet first. Danielson is up a second later and the two stagger to the middle of the ring, where they begin trading shots, allowing the crowd to react as each one connects.

Page looks to get the better of the exchange, however Danielson ends up blasting him with a headbutt that slows him down. Danielson tries to capitalize after that, however Page avoids his attempts and then the two begin another striking exchange. Page gets the better of it and goes for a spinning strike, but spins right into a big kick from Danielson that floors him. After that, Danielson follows up with some more shots that decks the champ. Page stays down this time and Danielson heads over to his lifeless body as the commentators remind us again about the one-hour mark fast-approaching. Danielson does his trademark spot where he grabs the hands of Page and stomps the hell out of him.

The commentators again bring up how we’ve only got five minutes remaining in the allotted one-hour time limit. They are critical of Danielson not changing up his strategy, stressing that this is essentially a five-minute match at this point. Page counters a move attempted by Danielson and connects with his Dead Eye semi-finisher for a close near fall. Page stands over a laid out Danielson with blood pouring down his own head still, and he lets out a big yell before doing Danielson’s own spot to him by grabbing his hands and stomping the hell out of the unprotected face, body and injured leg of the challenger. He takes off his elbow pad and throws it into the crowd before taking his spot on the ring apron outside the ring ropes, with his Buckshot Lariat finisher in mind.

Hangman slingshots himself into the ring and goes for the big lariat, but Danielson catches the arm in motion and uses it to take Page down right into his LeBelle Lock submission finisher. As Danielson cranks back on the hold, we hear Justin Roberts on the house mic give us an update on the time, noting there are only two minutes remaining in the match. The fans chant “Cowboy sh*t!” in an attempt to rally Page back into the fight. It works as Page escapes the submission from Danielson and blasts him with a big clothesline. He heads to the ring apron and this time he connects with his Buckshot Lariat finisher. Before he can go for the pin fall attempt, however, the bell sounds and we hear from “The Dapper Yapper” that the time limit has expired. As a result, this match ends in a draw and “Hangman” Adam Page retains his AEW Championship.

“Hangman” Adam Page retains AEW Championship due to Time-Limit Draw

The Super Kliq On Trent’s Return, Tease Christmas Surprise For Next Week

When we return from the break, we shoot to a special message from The Elite’s own Adam Cole and The Young Bucks, as well as Bobby Fish. The four talk about Trent’s return on last week’s Rampage and then they extend another challenge to The Best Friends.

They end up calling out The Best Friends for an eight-man tag-team match on this Friday’s Rampage where they vow to end the career of Trent’s mom Sue. They then mention that on the Christmas edition of the show next week they have a special surprise for them that they promise we will love.

After the segment ends, we hear the commentary team confirm the big eight-man tag-team match between The Super Kliq and The Best Friends for Rampage.

Matt Sydal vs. Wardlow

From there, we head back inside the arena where we hear the familiar sounds of Wardlow’s theme song as he heads down to the ring accompanied by “The Chairman of AEW” Shawn Spears.

Already in the ring is his opponent for this evening, Matt Sydal. The bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our second match of the evening here at Winter Is Coming.

Wardlow immediately begins dominating the action with ease, taking it to Sydal and sending him out to the floor at ringside. He hits another big spot and then brings the action back into the ring where he continues beating Sydal down with ease.

A moment later, we see Wardlow connect with his big power bomb finisher. On the microphone we hear Shawn Spears tell Wardlow to hit him with another one. He obliges and then scores the pin fall victory.

Winner: Wardlow

After The Match: Shawn Spears Tells Wardlow Orders From MJF

After the match, Spears gets back on the mic and bosses Wardlow around a bit more while talking to MJF on the phone. He informs Wardlow that MJF wants him to go get some champagne for him for his post-match victory later this evening when he meets Dante Martin in the Dynamite Diamond Ring final. The two head to the back.

Tay Conti & Penelope Ford Hype Upcoming Match

Now we shoot to a vignette featuring new comments from Tay Conti and Penelope Ford. Conti ends up issuing a challenge to Ford for a submission match where there won’t be any brass-knuckles involved.

She then questions how Ford will do against a legit black belt. Ford doesn’t seem phased by this and accepts the challenge. Conti calls Ford a b*tch in her thick accent to end the segment. We head to a commercial break after this.

Malakai Black Teases Addition To The House Of Black

We shoot to a vignette featuring Malakai Black. He is shown with his crazy eye and face-paint while talking about the House of Black, teasing a new member for the group. He then reminds us that the house always wins as the segment wraps up.

Serena Deeb vs. Hikaru Shida

From there, we head back inside the Curtis Culwell Center where we hear the familiar sounds of the theme song of Serena Deeb. The woman of 1,000 holds makes her way down to the ring for our next match of the evening.

As she settles into the ring, the commentators talk about this being the third match in an ongoing series, as Deeb will square off against heated rival Hikaru Shida. Excalibur talks about Deeb injuring the leg of Shida and reminds everyone that it ended up costing her in the ongoing TBS women’s title tourney.

Shida’s theme hits and out comes the former AEW Women’s Champion. She heads to the ring with a purpose and as soon as she rolls into the squared circle, the fight is off-and-running between these two in this, the trilogy match in their ongoing series.

Hikaru lands some big shots on Deeb in the corner and then watches her slump down onto her butt in the corner. She then connects on a big dropkick. Deeb tries to fight back into competitive form, and eventually does so after catching Shida coming off the ropes by grabbing her leg. She then slaps on a figure-four leg lock.

We hear Shida scream in pain but eventually makes it to the ropes to force the hold to be broken. As Deeb shifts the offensive momentum into her favor, the commentators give us an update on the TBS Women’s Championship Tournament. The crowd, meanwhile, breaks out into a loud “Let’s go Shida!” chant in an attempt to rally her back into the fight.

Deeb continues to work over Shida’s already injured knee. She locks in a figure four leg lock on the hurt knee on the floor, with Shida’s legs wrapped around the steel ring post for added emphasis on the hold. After that, the commentators lead us into a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as the action continues back inside the ring.

When we return from the break, we see Deeb is now comfortably in control of the offense in this match. She is focusing her attack on the already injured knee of Shida. She hooks a vicious move on the leg as Shida hangs from the top-rope inside the ring upside down. She then cranks away at Shida’s knee in another submission move on the mat.

Shida tries to fight back, however Deeb cuts her comeback attempt short and then returns focus on adding punishment to the weakened knee of the former AEW Women’s Champion. Shida finally starts to show signs of life, as she counters a Deeb move attempt by slamming her down and hitting a falcon arrow to follow-up. Both Shida and Deeb are down now.

Both eventually make it to their feet at the same time and we see Shida getting in some more offense. Deeb goes for a double underhook bomb but Shida escapes and looks for a counter. Deeb counters the counter attempt and grounds Shida before isolating her injured knee and cranking back on it in a single-leg Boston Crab type of submission hold.

We see Shida try and fight her way out of the hold, however Deeb ends up letting it go in favor of punching away at her while she was on her back on the mat. Afterwards, Deeb heads over to the corner and takes the padding off the middle turnbuckle. Shida rolls up Deeb from behind for a pin fall attempt, however Deeb kicks out at two and rolls her up with her own pin attempt.

Shida kicks out at two and shoves Deeb into the corner, where her head bounces off the exposed turnbuckle that she removed the padding from moments ago. This leads to her falling back into the finish from Shida for the win.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

The Varsity Blonds React To Malakai Black’s Attack Of Julia Hart

We shoot backstage after the Shida-Deeb match. Tony Schiavone is standing by with The Varsity Blonds — Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison. Schiavone brings up the attack and mist sprayed into the eyes of Julia Hart on last week’s show.

Garrison sarcastically says Malakai Black attacked from behind, injured a woman and then fled the scene “like a real man.” He vows to break his jaw.

Pillman Jr. tries to calm Garrison down, but this works him up even more, as he yells at Pillman Jr. and says that he’s talking about their sister. He once again promises to break Malakai’s jaw. We then head to another commercial break.

Eddie Kingston Hypes 10-Man Tag-Team Match On Rampage

We shoot backstage after the commentators inform us that a big ten-man tag-team match is scheduled for this Friday night’s edition of Rampage on TNT.

On that note, we see Eddie Kingston, who talks about being annoyed with Team 2point0 and Daniel Garcia. He says they get in his way more than anything else and since Jon Moxley isn’t here, he can’t team up with him.

He then goes on to mention that since Mox is out of action right now, he will team up with The Lucha Bros and two others for the aforementioned ten-man tag-team match on Rampage.

MJF Criticizes CM Punk’s Comments From Last Week

Now we head back inside the arena where we hear the familiar sounds of MJF’s theme. Out comes the 2020 Dynamite Diamond Ring winner as he looks to repeat history and once again capture the prize as he prepares for his 2021 Dynamite Diamond Ring final against Dante Martin.

Before the match, however, MJF heads to the ring and grabs a microphone. He then reacts to the boos and chants from the fans in Garland by insulting the daughter of the state of Texas.

From there, he goes on to address some of the comments made by CM Punk during their verbal back-and-forth the past couple of weeks. He says Punk only insulted the local sports teams for 15 minutes and then goes on to compare him to the modern day AEW version of former WWE Superstar Ryback.

Dynamite Diamond Ring Final

MJF vs. Dante Martin

Finally, MJF shifts his focus to the Dynamite Diamond Ring final match he has against fellow finalist Dante Martin. He says unlike Punk he’s not going to pretend to care about the young talent of AEW. He then boasts that he’s able to beat Dante Martin with something as simple as a headlock take-over.

On that note, we hear the familiar sounds of Dante Martin’s theme song and out comes the other finalist in the 2021 Dynamite Diamond Ring final. Once Martin settles into the ring, the bell sounds and we’re off-and-running with our main event of this year’s AEW Winter Is Coming special event.

After some early back-and-forth action, we see Martin fire up on offense and hit a crazy 450-knee drop onto MJF for a pin fall attempt. He heads to the top-rope after that and looks for a nose dive, only for MJF to roll under the bottom ring rope and out to the floor to regroup. Moments later, we see Martin attempt the nose dive again, however MJF moves and Martin goes crashing out on the floor.

From there, we see MJF capitalize on this by beating Martin down on the floor at ringside. The commentators point out that Martin’s arm took the brunt of the fall. MJF delivers some additional punishment to the arm as we head to a mid-match, picture-in-picture commercial break as our main event of the evening continues.

We return from the break to see MJF hoisting Martin up for a power bomb attempt, only for Martin to counter his way out of it. MJF ends up getting Martin back up and this time he hits it. From there, he goes for the cover and puts his feet on the ropes for added leverage. The referee ends up catching this and doesn’t bother counting on the pin attempt.

As the action continues, we see Martin fire up on offense and begin to shift the momentum in his favor. He hits a crazy high spot on MJF that ignites the crowd. From there, he hits a big knee strike to the grill of The Pinnacle leader. MJF ends up on the floor again. We see Martin build up a head of steam and he connects with a tope suicida splash through the ropes onto MJF on the floor.

Back in the ring, Martin builds up another head of steam before leaping up to the top-rope and flying off with a crazy flipping high-spot onto MJF on the floor. The action resumes in the ring where Dante connects with another knee strike to MJF’s face. The two begin trading back-and-forth roll-up pin attempts, with neither man able to finish off the other. Moments later, we see yet another series of back-to-back-to-back pin attempts from both guys.

MJF ends up kicking out of the final roll-up attempt from Martin and then he hoists him up and slams him down hard on the mat with a liger bomb. He goes for the follow-up pin attempt and again Martin kicks out at two to keep this match alive. Martin rolls out to the floor to try and buy himself some time, however MJF heads out after him and brings him back into the ring. He gets on the ring apron but Martin recovers and slingshots MJF into the ring the hard way.

Martin follows up with his nose-dive spot off the top-rope. He goes for the cover and appeared to have this one wrapped up, however out of the blue, we see Ricky Starks appear at ringside and put MJF’s foot on the ropes. Martin notices this and is distracted as he watches Stark heading to the back after interfering. He turns around into a headlock-take-over from MJF into a modified armbar submission. Martin taps out. For the third time in a row, MJF is the Dynamite Diamond Ring winner.

Winner and 2021 Dynamite Diamond Ring Winner: MJF

After The Match: FTR & MJF Brawl With Sting, Darby Allin & CM Punk

Once the match ends, we see FTR — Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler — head to the ring to present their fellow member of The Pinnacle, MJF, with his third consecutive Dynamite Diamond Ring. MJF’s music plays and he celebrates with FTR, who hoist him up on their shoulders and parade him around the ring until out of nowhere — the lights in the Curtis Culwell Center go out.

When the lights finally come back on, we see Darby Allin and Sting standing in the ring. They begin brawling with MJF and FTR, but the three-on-two numbers game disadvantage ends up being too much. MJF and FTR beat down Darby and Sting until we hear the familiar sounds of “Cult of Personality” as “The Best in the World” himself — CM Punk — heads down to the ring with a baseball bat.

Punk hits the ring and we see MJF and FTR retreat to the back. They stop and stare Punk down from the entrance ramp. Punk gets on the mic as Darby and Sting recover and return to their feet in the ring. Punk says it’s fine that they want to run, but then announces it will be a six-man tag-team match on next week’s show, with Punk joining forces with Sting and Darby Allin to take on MJF and FTR.

On that note, Punk’s theme music hits again and the commentators hype the match as the AEW Winter Is Coming 2021 special event goes off the air on that note. Thanks for joining us!

