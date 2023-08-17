AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida Wants To Face ROH Women’s Champion Athena

AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida spoke with SEScoops on a number of topics including her big AEW Women’s World Title win on the 200th episode of Dynamite and how she couldn’t sleep at all due to the excitement.

Shida said, “Actually I couldn’t sleep at all. My body was so tired and my brain is like a ‘yay happy brain’. So I couldn’t sleep. When I woke up, I think it was like 1 p.m. or something, woke up and my cat laid down on my arms and wait, ‘I got to Dynamite? I actually I did or not? [or] I just stayed at home?’ I was confused. But yeah, I saw the message from Japan, like congratulations. And oh my God, it was real.”

Shida also spoke about how she would want to face current ROH Women’s World Champion Athena in a match down the line.

“Yeah, actually, I have one name. It’s Athena. Yeah. We had just one single at SHIMMER. It was a long time ago, but I really love that much. I’m watching her for a long time, of course, in AEW but before when she was in the other company, I saw her long time and always she’s good. So yeah, I believe in this reign I wrestle her. I really want to.”