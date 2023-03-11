AEW Women’s Faction Featuring Saraya, Toni Storm & Ruby Soho Gets New Name

The new faction in All Elite Wrestling with Saraya, Ruby Soho and Toni Storm now has a name.

AEW has confirmed that the women’s group consisting of the aforementioned three standout performers has been given the name of “The Outcasts.”

“The Outcasts Ruby Soho, Saraya and Toni Storm have declared war on the homegrown stars of the AEW women’s division,” the announcement shared via AEW’s official Twitter page read. “Watch AEW Rampage every Friday Night on TNT!”