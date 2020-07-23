AEW Women’s Tag Team Tournament To Take Place, Backstage News

AEW has announced that the Deadly Draw women’s tournament will take place later this summer. The tag team competition will feature 8 teams. Full details will be announced soon.

The first 2 of the 16 wrestlers in the tournament are Brandi Rhodes & Allie, known as the Nightmare Sisters.

The idea is to hold this women’s tournament each summer, according to F4WOnline.com. However the future tournaments will depend on the ratings success of this first tournament.