AEW World Championship Match Announced for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan announced a major AEW World Championship match for this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, with Jon Moxley facing Penta El Zero Miedo.

Khan announced the match for next week’s show in Norfolk, Virginia, on Twitter, writing, “Book it! This Wednesday, October 26 Chartway Arena, Norfolk VA Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT @AEW World Championship Match@JonMoxley vs@PENTAELZEROM See you this Wednesday on TBS!”

Here is the updated line-up for Wednesday’s AEW Dyanmite:

* AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley defends against Penta El Zero Miedo

* FTR vs. Swerve in our Glory no. 1 contenders’ match

* Riho vs. Jamie Hayter

* Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

* Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara