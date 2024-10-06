Updated Lineup For AEW Wrestle Dream 2024

Two new matches have been added to the lineup for the upcoming AEW Wrestle Dream 2024 pay-per-view.
On this week’s episode of AEW Collision on October 5, the Private Party duo won a match that earned them a shot at The Young Bucks’ tag-team titles at the October 12 pay-per-view.
Also added to the 10/12 show at Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA. is Darby Allin vs. Brody King.
Featured below is the updated lineup for the show:
* Bryan Danielson (c) vs. Jon Moxley (AEW Title)
* Darby Allin vs. Brody King
* Mark Briscoe (c) vs. Chris Jericho (ROH Title)
* Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata (TNT Title)
* Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita (AEW International Title)
* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Private Party (AEW Tag Titles)
* Pre-Show: Atlantis Jr (c) vs. Brian Cage (ROH TV Title)