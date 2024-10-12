All Elite Wrestling returns to pay-per-view tonight in Washington state.

Tonight features the return of the annual AEW WrestleDream show from the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, WA., featuring a nine match main card, a three-match “Zero Hour” pre-show lineup, as well as the advertised return of former AEW Champion Swerve Strickland.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW Title, Mariah May vs. Willow Nightingale for the AEW Women’s Title, Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita for the AEW International Title, Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho for the ROH Title, Jack Perry vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the TNT Title, as well as The Young Bucks vs. Private Party for the AEW Tag Titles.

In non-title action tonight on the PPV card includes Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos in a 2 Out Of 3 Falls match, Hangman Page vs. Jay White, Darby Allin vs. Brody King, as well as the return of Swerve Strickland.

Kicking off the show is the “Zero Hour” pre-show at 6:30pm EST., which is hosted by Renee Paquette, RJ City and Jeff Jarrett, and features Atlantis Jr. vs. Brian Cage for the ROH TV Title, MxM Collection vs. The Acclaimed, as well as Anna Jay vs. Harley Cameron.

The following are complete AEW WrestleDream results from Saturday, October 12, 2024. The following report was written by PWMania.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 6:30-12am EST. on pay-per-view.

AEW WRESTLEDREAM RESULTS – OCTOBER 12, 2024

Renee Paquette welcomes us to the pre-show and introduces us to RJ City and Jeff Jarrett. City makes some weird quote from Cinderella and Jarrett talks about the many title matches scheduled for tonight. They run down the ways you can watch tonight’s show and run down some of the lineup.

Chuck Taylor joins the trio at the pre-show panel, complaining about his wobbly chair as he helps break down some of the action on tap for the special event this evening. They spend some time talking about Mark Briscoe vs. Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship.

After that, Nyla Rose joins the panel and helps break down the Willow Nightingale vs. Mariah May title bout planned for the show. When that talk wraps up, we shoot to Darby Allin in a special backstage promo.

He talks about wanting to see how far Brody King will go tonight. He also says somewhere, sometime, he will face Bryan Danielson and take the title. Before he leaves he says, “It’s showtime!” Whether that’s a tease for Sting remains to be seen.

ROH TV Championship

Atlantis Jr (c) vs. Brian Cage

We shift to the commentary team of Excalibur, Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness, who are at ringside. They set the stage for our first of three matches on the “Zero Hour” pre-show. Out comes “The Machine” Brian Cage.

His opponent, the reigning ROH TV Champion, Atlantis Jr., makes his way out next. The commentators talk about him being stretchered out of Arena Mexico recently as a way of explaining his heavily taped up neck. Cage goes to work on the champ early, focusing his attack on the neck of his masked opposition.

Cage hits a big spinebuster and then the commentators gush over his physique for a bit. Atlantis Jr. starts to fight back after connecting with a hurricanrana out of the corner. He picks up the pace and the crowd comes to life as his high-flying offense is put on display.

He hits a diving cross-body but Cage rolls to the floor to avoid being pinned. Atlantis Jr. hits a big dive through the ropes to splash onto “The Machine” at ringside. He returns to the ring and flies over the ropes for a splash this time, but Cage barely catches him so he lands hard. Real hard.

After some more back-and-forth action, Cage ends up connecting with his Drill Claw finisher. He quickly follows up with the pin for the victory. With the win, “The Machine” Brian Cage is your new ROH TV Champion.

Winner and NEW ROH TV Champion: Brian Cage

Harley Cameron vs. Anna Jay

Backstage, MxM Collection hype their special surprise person for later in the show when they face The Acclaimed. Rico is then introduced, and the former WWE Superstar looks identical to his old days. Back inside the arena, Harley Cameron makes her way to the ring.

The commentators talk about Harley only having a little over a dozen matches since making the transition from model to AEW star. She surprises the announce team throughout the first several minutes of the bout, dominating the offense over the most experienced Jay.

Although she fared better than expected, Cameron ended up getting overtaken by Jay, who brings things to a head by hitting her finisher and scoring the pin fall victory over her less experienced opposition to wrap up the second match of the evening.

Winner: Anna Jay

MxM Collection (w/ Rico) vs. The Acclaimed (w/ Daddy Ass Billy Gunn)

It’s time for the third advertised match on the 90-minute “Zero Hour” pre-show here at AEW WrestleDream 2024. With that in mind, Rico (Constantino) accompanies MxM Collection as they head to the ring for scheduled tag-team action.

The Acclaimed’s theme hits and out comes Max Caster doing his freestyle rap routine, accompanied by Anthony Bowens, who hits lines about d*cks not working and MxM Collection being up each others butts like Diddy.

Billy Gunn gets on the mic and talks about Rico being a guy who almost convinced him to marry another guy. He says “Sorry Anthony” after that line. Whoops! The bell sounds and Mansoor and Bowens kick things off for their respective teams.

Caster tags in and hits a Manhattan Drop that shifts the offensive momentum into the favor of The Acclaimed. Rico, who was old when I was a kid, hits a spinning back kick as a cheap shot on the floor. Did I mention he looks identical to his WWE days? Fountain of youth-type stuff.

MxM Collection takes back over off the interference. Rico ends up getting involved, leading to Gunn hitting the FameAsser on him. Bowens hits The Arrival and Caster follows up with the Mic Drop for the win.

Winners: The Acclaimed

Tony Khan With Antonio Inoki’s Grandsons

The AEW President Tony Khan came out to the stage with some special guests. Khan was joined by the grandsons of the late, great WWE Hall of Fame legend and Japanese pop culture icon Antonio Inoki. Naoto Antonio and Hirota Inoki came out with the trademark red towel around their necks like Inoki used to wear, and joined Khan in doing Inoki’s “Ichi Ni San Da!” chant with the Tacoma crowd.

The Outrunners & The Conglomeration vs. The Premier Athletes & The Dark Order

The Outrunners then make their way out. Truth Magnum and Turbo Floyd head to the ring to a big crowd reaction. Their partners from The Conglomeration, Orange Cassidy and Kyle O’Reilly make their way out. Rocky Romero accompanies them to the ring.

After they settle in the ring, their opponents make their way out. First, The Premier Athletes make their way out, Ariya Daivari and Tony Nese, accompanied by Josh Woods and “Smart” Mark Sterling. Alex Reynolds and John Silver from The Dark Order come out next, accompanied by Evil Uno.

The bell sounds to get this one started and then we see some basic early back-and-forth action. The heel team takes the early offensive lead and then the babyfaces fight from underneath back into the offensive lead. Sterling gets involved, leading to Cassidy and O’Reilly taking him out and then The Outrunners pulling off the win.

Winners: The Outrunners & The Conglomeration

Kazuchika Okada, Kyle O’Reilly Kicked Out Of The Building

Backstage, we see AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada being interviewed when Kyle O’Reilly approaches him fresh out of the ring from the previous match. He tells him he respects him and asks him for a shot at the title. Okada says let me think about it.

He says no and turns to walk away. He turns back around and says “….b*tch.” O’Reilly tries another approach and brawls with Okada. AEW Interim EVP Christopher Daniels and security rush to the scene and break things up. Daniels ejected Okada and O’Reilly from the building. The “Zero Hour” pre-show wraps up moments later.

Jay White vs. Hangman Page

Kicking off the pay-per-view card is “Switchblade” Jay White and “Hangman” Adam Page. After their respective ring entrances, the match gets underway as our pay-per-view opener. The two stare each other down before circling and locking up. Page sends White to the corner before Jay fights his way out.

Page sends him to the ropes but is met with a shoulder tackle by Jay and a dueling chant from the crowd. Jay sends him to the corner, but Page turns it around as he lays into the Switchblade with some hard strikes. Hammer throw sends White to the opposite corner, but Jay catches Page with a low dropkick before going after the Hangman’s legs. Page crawls to the ropes for a break, only to be driven into the bottom rope by White who leaves the ring to keep on the attack before re-entering for a two-count.

We see the action head to the apron as Page sends the Switchblade to the floor before bringing him back into the ring. Jay back to his feet, fighting back with some punches but Page is quick to retaliate with some elbow strikes that ground Jay to the mat. Page brings the Switchblade back to his feet for a chop, followed by a fall away slam into the corner for a nearfall. He takes Jay to the corner for some mounted punches, but White fights back to escape…only for Page to swing him around to the canvas for another nearfall.

Jay slowly gets to his feet, taking the punches of Page as he fights back with a right hand…but Page rattles him with a right hand of his own, sending the Switchblade back down. Page sends him to the ropes, but White stops his momentum before evading a Buckshot Lariat attempt. Jay goes to the corner, catching Page by surprise with a suplex into the corner before getting back up.

Page uses the turnbuckle to get back up, as Jay lays into him with some strikes…but Page escapes the Switchblade’s grasp! Not for long though, as Jay hits him with a DDT and gets the cover, only for Page to kick out. The two lock up as each looks for the upper hand. Jay catches Page for a suplex but the Hangman escapes, only to be driven down by Jay who lands a German suplex and bridges for a nearfall. White gets Page on the top turnbuckle now, but Page digs into the face of the Switchblade to fight him off.

White finds his footing however, responding with a chop that hangs the Hangman in a tree of woe…before leaving the ring for some chops to the chest of Page, digging his hands into Page’s face as an act of revenge. Page finally breaks free from the ropes as Jay gets onto the apron, only to be driven onto the hardest part of the ring with a Death Valley Driver from the Hangman.

Page looking for a Buckshot Lariat as Jay tries to keep him at bay, but the Hangman rattles him with some forearm strikes to take him down. White manages to retaliate with a dragon screw that sends Page to the floor…only for Page to respond with a powerbomb sending White onto the steel steps with a nasty thud. Jay gets to his feet as the ref tells Page to bring this match back in the ring, giving White a brief opening to attack before Page goes back on the attack.

Page has a belt in hand as the ref continues to get involved. This allows Jay to hoist Hangman up, where he dumps him knee-first onto the ramp. Jay crawls toward the ring. Page is trying to recover while the ref begins the count, but White breaks the count when he leaves the ring. White blasts Hangman with a big clothesline. Back inside the ring, White sends Page in the corner and unloads on him with a flurry of strikes.

Page fights back, but White blasts him down into the mat for a two-count. White goes for a Bladerunner, but Page avoids it. White hits a half-and-half suplex. He goes for Bladerunner again, but Page counters with Dead Eye. Page goes for a Buckshot Lariat, but leaps into the Bladerunner from White, who follows up with the pin for the win.

Winner: Jay White

AEW Women’s Championship

“The Glamour” Mariah May (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

The pre-match video package sets the stage for our second pay-per-view bout of the evening, which features a world title on-the-line. Willow Nightingale makes her way to the ring first, followed by reigning and defending AEW Women’s Champion “The Glamour” Mariah May.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with our first world title bout for AEW this evening. The two lock up and Nightingale hits a hip-toss for the first offense in the match. May fights back, sending Nightingale to the corner once more, but Willow cartwheels out of the way. Mariah attacks her on the rope, but Nightingale takes control and sends the champ into the turnbuckles.

May fights back and stomps away at Nightingale, before hitting a snap-mare. Mariah with the cover, but Willow kicks out. May follows up with a chin-lock, but Willow starts fighting back to her feet before the champ drives her down hard. Mariah follows up with a series of right hands, but the challenger fights back by biting the champ’s head.

This forces May to retreat quickly, before bringing Willow to her feet and to the ropes, but Nightingale sends her down to the canvas by her blond locks. Nightingale is in control now as she continues the attack, culminating in a big powerbomb for a near-fall. Mariah fights back with a German suplex, but Willow kicks out this time.

May looks for an Indian Death-lock! Willow fights back by going after the champion’s knee, leading to a set of strikes from Mariah before the challenger forces her shoulders down for a near-fall. Willow catches the champs head, slamming it against her knee before she escapes free.

May gets back into a comfortable offensive lead again. Nightingale avoids Storm Zero and tried another Pounce, but this time May hit a headbutt. May hits a Doctor Bomb. Both end up down and Nightingale gets up first. She lands with a big boot and a violent running DVD to the corner for a super close two-count.

May fights back, and looks for a corner head scissors, but Nightingale avoided it and tries for a powerbomb. Instead, May counters with a hurricanrana and than a charging knee strike. She follows that up with a Storm Zero for the win to retain.

Winner and STILL AEW Women’s Champion: “The Glamour” Mariah May

TNT Championship

“The Scapegoat” Jack Perry (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata

After the women’s world title bout wraps up, we gear up for our next match, which again features championship gold on-the-line. Katsuyori Shibata makes his way to the red with his trademark towel. He settles inside the squared circle and awaits the champ.

“The Scapegoat” Jack Perry heads out and the TNT Champion is ready for his latest defense. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Perry and Shibata lock up to get things started. Perry gets the early offensive advantage, sending Shibata into the corner and working him over.

Shibata fights back with a bunch of chops as the crowd comes to life. The two go at it before Shibata sends the champ to the corner for some more chops, but Perry evades a running dropkick to escape to the ring. This turns out to be a mistake however, as Shibata leaves the ring to hit him with a snap suplex against the apron.

When the action resumes in the ring, Shibata hits a few forearm strikes before connecting with a running dropkick in the corner. He sends Perry down with a snap suplex for a nearfall, rising to his feet to hit a few Kawata kicks on the champion. Perry heads to the corner, but is brought back to the center by Shibata. Perry catches him with a Snare Trap.

Shibata is able to escape, but the champ takes him down with a DDT before going to the corner. Shibata evades the knee, cinching in a sleeper hold on Jack instead. Perry is struggling to escape the hold and instead, gets Shibata’s shoulders onto the canvas. Shibata doesn’t quite realize his shoulders were down as he keeps the hold locked in, and as a result Perry pins Shibata.

The crowd was not happy about that. The ref confirms it after conferring with Shibata. Perry gets back up and blasts Shibata, before Daniel Garcia comes down for the save. MJF makes his way out to confront Garcia now. Perry catches Garcia by surprise and runs off with his title.

MJF goes after Garcia now, laying into him with some punches before grabbing a mic from ringside to mock him. He runs Garcia down for his “bidding war” before mocking the crowd. He says he’s glad Garcia said the Dynamite Diamond Ring was pawned off at a shop in Buffalo. He says he ended up finding it and vows to make him kiss it. Adam Cole’s theme hits out of nowhere and the crowd goes wild. He runs out to make the save, sending MJF to the back and helping Garcia up.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Jack Perry

AEW International Championship

Will Ospreay (c) vs. Ricochet vs. Konosuke Takeshita

The pre-match video package for our next bout airs, setting the stage for the three-way showdown for the AEW International Championship between Will Ospreay, Ricochet and Konosuke Takeshita.

When it wraps up, the theme for Takeshita hits and out comes “The Alpha” accompanied by Don Callis. Ricochet makes his way out, and then the reigning, defending AEW International Champion “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay. The bell sounds and off we go.

Ricochet and Ospreay take turns attacking Takeshita before turning their attention to each other, a flurry of offense that ends with a double superhero landing only for Takeshita to attack both men. He sends them to the outside, going after Ospreay first and then sending Ricochet to the barricade. Konosuke sets up a table that he grabs from under the ring, but Ospreay briefly goes after him before being sent away. The action eventually comes back to the ring, where Ricochet is able to fend off Takeshita before going for a dive to the outside.

Konosuke catches him in mid-air, but is no match for the added weight of a diving Ospreay crashing onto both guys. Ospreay brings Takeshita back into the ring for a flying forearm, but only gets a nearfall for his efforts. Ricochet enters the fray, sending the champ away before hitting a standing shooting star press for a nearfall of his own. Ospreay ends up leaving the ring as Ricochet gets sent to the corner by Konosuke, who catches Ricochet with a big forearm strike. Ricochet escapes a Blue Thunder Bomb, getting to the ropes as Opsreay leaps over him to go after Takeshita.

The action spills out to the ring apron as Takeshita and Ospreay go at it until Ricochet intervenes. All three men go at it until Takeshita catches Ospreay with a Death Valley Driver onto the apron, and Ricochet drives Konosuke down with a Meteora. Takeshita gets set up onto the table as Ricochet goes across the ring for speed, but Ospreay catches him with a Spanish Fly for a two-count.

Ricochet counters out of a Storm Breaker for a two-count, and sends the champ down for a backslide bomb to grab another two-count. After some more back-and-forth action, we see Ospreay get caught with a spinning kick by Ricochet, who lands a shooting star press off the top turnbuckle for the cover only for Takeshita to take advantage, getting a nearfall of his own in the end. Takeshita looks over at the table before bringing Ricochet to the apron for a Blue Thunder Bomb, but Ricochet fights him off with a stomp kick.

Konosuke counters out of a Vertigo, setting Ricochet up for a modified tombstone piledriver off the apron and through the table. Takeshita doesn’t get time to enjoy the moment as Ospreay sends him back into the ring, getting a nearfall once and then going for the cover before Callis pulls the ref out of the ring. Callis has a screwdriver in hand as he looks for revenge on Ospreay, but the champ sets him up for a Tiger Driver until a hooded figure rushes into the ring, attacking him with a screwdriver instead.

The figure reveals himself as Kyle Fletcher, and in the midst of all the confusion the champ gets laid out with a running knee strike by Takeshita. Callis wakes the ref up, getting him in the ring to make the count as Takeshita takes the win. With the victory, Takeshita is now your new AEW International Champion. After the match, Fletcher hits a Tiger Driver. Takeshita celebrates with his title.

Winner and NEW AEW International Champion: Konosuke Takeshita

Swerve Strickland Makes AEW Return, Gets Confronted By MVP & Shelton Benjamin

Backstage, Jerry Lynn is shown giving Orange Cassidy some praise and saying he could be the man in AEW. HOOK appears and says the same. Up next is the highly-anticipated advertised return of former AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland.

Prince Nana is in the ring. After plugging his coffee, he brings out Swerve Strickland. Swerve thanks the fans, then announces that that he still feels some pain since his last match. Before Swerve can talk about what’s in store for him, MVP and Shelton Benjamin show up, and MVP says he would like to discuss his future.

He says that since he has yet to hear back from Prince Nana, Swerve must be in deep thought about his future. MVP then mentions that he and Swerve have history and that he believed in Swerve before he believed in himself. He also remembers mentioning that their futures are in great hands, but now, Swerve’s career seems to be floundering a little bit, and he is good and taking former champions and helping them re-ascend to the titles that they should have.

MVP then proposes that they talk business, then Swerve mentions their match in Defy Wrestling from 2017 and how MVP has done what he has claimed to do, and also calls Shelton Benjamin “an inspiration.” He also says he has been watching the show for the past couple of weeks, and says that MVP is not wrong before saying that he has lost his cage match with “Hangman” Adam Page, his childhood home and his championship under his watch.

Swerve also says that he would not have had any of those things without Prince Nana, then goes back to addressing his history with MVP and Shelton Benjamin. He also mentions that while there are things that irk him about Prince Nana, Nana is family, and he does not turn his back on family. He tells MVP to shove his business cards up his ass, because he is not interested. Shelton says Swerve is misreading the situation, saying there is no Swerve without him and MVP, and says that he is either with them or against them. Swerve shoves Shelton, and MVP and Nana have to hold Shelton and Swerve back, respectively.

2 Out Of 3 Falls

Hologram vs. The Beast Mortos

The video package for our next match airs, getting us ready for a 2 Out Of 3 Falls contest, with Hologram going one-on-one against The Beast Mortos in a battle of masked AEW stars. Each make their respective ring walks and then the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.