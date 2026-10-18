AEW WrestleDream Results – October 17, 2026

AEW WrestleDream 2026 took place from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. Will Ospreay survived the eight-man Clockwork Carnage Match to retain the AEW World Championship, Hangman Page and Brodido captured the AEW World Trios Championships, and Ilja Dragunov made his AEW debut. Mercedes Moné, The Young Bucks, Persephone, Andrade El Idolo and Jon Moxley also retained their respective championships.

Tailgate Brawl and Buy-In Pre-Show

Renee Paquette, Jeff Jarrett and RJ City hosted The Buy-In while the Tailgate Brawl matches took place inside the arena.

The Brawling Birds, Harley Cameron, Kris Statlander, Don Callis, Prince Nana and Maya World appeared during the pre-show. Maya confirmed that she had been medically cleared to return to the ring.

Divine Dominion vs. Sisters of Sin

Julia Hart and Megan Bayne started the match. Bayne connected with a backbreaker before Hart responded with a headscissors and tagged Skye Blue.

Blue rolled Lena Kross up for a one-count before taking Bayne down with another headscissors. Bayne caught Blue during a crossbody attempt, but Blue countered into a crucifix rollup.

Divine Dominion isolated Blue, with Kross delivering a pump kick and Bayne following with a German suplex. Hart eventually received the tag and attacked Kross with strikes and a rope-walk headscissors.

Hart delivered a crucifix bomb before Sisters of Sin connected with simultaneous thrust kicks. Bayne attempted to break up the pin but accidentally landed on Kross.

Bayne recovered with a double German suplex to both opponents. Blue later caught Bayne with a Cheeky Nandos kick and a powerbomb from the corner.

Hart attempted a moonsault but was caught by a German suplex and big boot combination. Blue broke up the resulting pin before Bayne delivered a gourdbuster and Kross followed with a running knee.

With Blue knocked from the ring, Divine Dominion hit Divine Intervention on Hart to claim the victory.

Winners: Divine Dominion via Pinfall

Jake Doyle, Josh Alexander and Wardlow vs. Alex Breeze, Papi D and Rhys Maddox

Josh Alexander opened the action with a running crossbody through the ropes to the outside. Wardlow then took control inside the ring with a powerful lariat.

Wardlow delivered a powerbomb to Alex Breeze before hitting Papi D with consecutive powerbombs. Doyle, Alexander and Wardlow simultaneously covered all three opponents to secure the victory.

Winners: Jake Doyle, Josh Alexander and Wardlow via Pinfall

Jay White Cleared to Compete

Tony Schiavone announced that Tony Khan had medically cleared Jay White to compete in the next Tailgate Brawl match.

The Match: The Dogs and Death Riders vs. The Conglomeration and Bang Bang Gang

Clark Connors and Roderick Strong started the match by exchanging chops. Orange Cassidy tagged in and combined with his partners on a series of suplexes.

Claudio Castagnoli took control by suplexing Cassidy and Strong. He then placed Cassidy in a Giant Swing for 65 seconds.

Cassidy eventually escaped and tagged Austin Gunn, but David Finlay stopped his momentum with a charging back elbow. Austin later reached Jay White, who entered with multiple Dragon Screw Leg Whips.

Cassidy connected with a springboard plancha onto Wheeler Yuta and Castagnoli. White then caught Finlay with a DDT and later connected with a uranage.

Colten Gunn entered with several dropkicks before missing a corner splash. The Death Riders responded with consecutive corner attacks, including one from Marina Shafir. Willow Nightingale entered and took Shafir down, only for Yuta to throw Willow from the ring.

Cassidy hit Yuta with the Stundog Millionaire, while Kyle O’Reilly delivered a series of kicks to Finlay. Gabe Kidd caught Strong with a German suplex before White responded with a Cutthroat Suplex. Daniel Garcia then delivered a Twist and Shout.

The Gunns hit Finlay with the pump fake DDT and 3:10 to Yuma before taking Castagnoli down with a high-low combination.

As they attempted another 3:10 to Yuma, Yuta distracted the referee and allowed Shafir to interfere. Yuta and Castagnoli capitalized with the Fastball Special on Colten, allowing Yuta to score the deciding pinfall.

Another brawl followed before The Dogs and Death Riders retreated through the crowd.

Winners: The Dogs and Death Riders via Pinfall

Clockwork Carnage Rules Explained

A video package explained the rules for the AEW World Championship main event.

Two competitors would begin, with another wrestler entering every three minutes. Before all eight participants entered, competitors could be eliminated by pinfall or submission.

Once the eighth wrestler entered, a 15-minute scoring period would begin. Every pinfall or submission would earn one point, with the highest scorer becoming AEW World Champion.

FTR vs. Motor City Machine Guns in Match One of a Best-of-Five Series

The match began during the closing portion of the pre-show and continued into the pay-per-view broadcast.

Chris Sabin took control of Dax Harwood early, forcing him to retreat to the floor. Cash Wheeler later caught Alex Shelley with a neckbreaker for a two-count.

FTR isolated Shelley and prevented him from tagging Sabin. Shelley caught Harwood in a cradle, but Wheeler distracted the referee long enough for Dax to escape.

Wheeler missed a double axe handle and crashed onto the announce table. Harwood still prevented Shelley from reaching his corner, allowing FTR to connect with another double-team maneuver.

Shelley eventually made the hot tag to Sabin, who sent both members of FTR outside before diving onto them at ringside.

Stokely Hathaway attempted to interfere but accidentally punched Harwood when Sabin moved. Sabin followed with a springboard DDT for a two-count.

All four men entered as FTR attempted a Power and Glory combination, but the Motor City Machine Guns countered. Shelley later connected with a frog splash on Harwood, but Wheeler placed his partner’s foot on the bottom rope.

FTR responded with a stuffed piledriver on Sabin for another near fall. They attempted the Shatter Machine, but Shelley sent Harwood outside. The Motor City Machine Guns then delivered a double-team suplex to Wheeler and secured the opening victory of the series.

Winners: Motor City Machine Guns via Pinfall — Lead Series 1-0

AEW Women’s World Championship

Mercedes Moné vs. Thekla

Thekla received a special entrance before Mercedes Moné arrived wearing a protective mask over her injured nose.

Moné attempted the Statement Maker early, but Thekla reached the ropes. Thekla responded by sending the champion to ringside and repeatedly driving her into the guardrail.

The challenger connected with a diving crossbody before Moné answered with several knees, a lungblower and a Meteora. Moné followed with a suplex and flying surfboard submission.

Thekla trapped Moné in the Tarantula against the ropes before kicking her in the back of the head. On the apron, Moné delivered another lungblower but missed a Meteora and crashed into the ring post.

Thekla delivered a double stomp to Moné’s back. She later connected with a Spider Suplex, another double stomp and a Spear, but Moné kicked out.

Moné responded with a sunset flip powerbomb into the turnbuckles and a Meteora from the middle rope. Thekla countered the Money Maker with a headscissors submission, but Moné reached the bottom rope.

After another near fall, Moné removed her protective mask and used it to strike Thekla. The challenger nearly stole the match with a rollup, but Moné avoided another stomp and connected with the Money Maker.

Winner: Mercedes Moné via Pinfall to Retain the AEW Women’s World Championship

Chris Jericho vs. Nick Wayne

Jericho sent Wayne outside and drove him into the barricade before delivering a fireman’s carry slam onto the steel steps.

Wayne fought back by knocking Jericho to the floor and connecting with a moonsault from the top rope. Back inside, Jericho countered Wayne’s World with a Codebreaker for a two-count.

Jericho followed with a brainbuster and bulldog but was stopped while attempting the Lionsault. He later countered a hurricanrana with a powerbomb before applying the Walls of Jericho.

Wayne reached the ropes and escaped to the floor. He spat water into Jericho’s face and delivered Sliced Bread on the apron before hitting a 450 splash for a near fall.

Wayne connected with Wayne’s World, but Jericho kicked out at one and immediately reapplied the Walls of Jericho. Wayne escaped before Jericho delivered a German suplex.

Wayne grabbed the referee and delivered a low blow, but Jericho remained standing. Wayne struck him with another low blow, prompting Jericho to retaliate with a cup.

While the referee removed the cup, Jericho delivered a low blow of his own. Jericho attempted the Judas Effect, but Wayne countered with an inside cradle for the victory.

Afterward, Wayne corrected the ring announcer and emphasized that he had now defeated Jericho twice.

Winner: Nick Wayne via Pinfall

AEW World Tag Team Championship

The Young Bucks vs. Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight

Nick Jackson and Kevin Knight started the match before Matt Jackson and Kyle Fletcher entered. Fletcher initially controlled Matt with a wristlock and boot before Matt responded with a monkey flip.

The Young Bucks used double-team offense before Nick connected with an assisted moonsault onto Fletcher and Knight at ringside.

Knight later caught Matt with a springboard clothesline. Don Callis interfered by choking Nick with a headset cord, allowing Fletcher and Knight to isolate him.

Nick fought back with a tornado DDT on Fletcher at ringside. Matt followed with a series of locomotion suplexes before powerbombing Fletcher as Nick delivered a backstabber to Knight.

Fletcher responded with a Michinoku Driver on Nick. Matt later connected with a Destroyer on Fletcher from Nick’s back before the Bucks delivered a double superkick to Knight.

Knight connected with a UFO Splash on Nick, but Nick rolled onto the apron. The teams continued exchanging attacks until Knight countered a Meltzer Driver attempt at ringside.

The Bucks recovered and delivered a Meltzer Driver to Knight from the commentary table. Back inside, they connected with the BTE Trigger on Fletcher, but he kicked out.

Fletcher countered More Bang For Your Buck and sent Nick crashing into Matt. Knight followed with a Coast-to-Coast attack on both champions.

Fletcher delivered the Shear-Drop Brainbuster and Turnbuckle Brainbuster to Matt. Knight followed with a UFO Splash, but Nick broke up the pin.

A disagreement later developed between Fletcher and Knight. The Bucks took advantage when Fletcher accidentally collided with his partner. They delivered the BTE Trigger to Knight and retained the championship.

Winners: The Young Bucks via Pinfall to Retain the AEW World Tag Team Championship

AEW TBS Championship

Persephone vs. Dani Luna vs. Hyan vs. Queen Aminata

All four competitors exchanged rollups before the three challengers attacked Persephone. Queen Aminata sent the champion outside with a running knee.

Dani Luna took control of Hyan with a shoulder tackle, overhead throw and sliding lariat. Aminata returned to deliver Chocolate Kisses and a running kick before driving Luna into the barricade.

Hyan responded with chops, a slam and a leg drop to Aminata. Persephone reentered with a rollup and backbreaker before delivering a thrust kick to Luna and a fallaway slam.

Hyan took Persephone and Aminata down with a Spear. She later delivered another Spear to Luna, but the champion broke up the pin.

Aminata delivered a headbutt to Luna while Hyan powerbombed Luna onto the floor. Aminata then placed Hyan in a chair and connected with a dropkick from the apron.

Persephone sent Aminata into the ring post. Aminata recovered and hit Off With Her Head, but Hyan broke up the pin. Hyan then delivered a Falcon Arrow for another near fall.

Luna connected with a spinebuster on Hyan and a fallaway slam to Hyan and Persephone simultaneously. She later hit Aminata with a Blue Thunder Bomb, but Hyan prevented the pin.

After Luna and Hyan exchanged strikes, Hyan delivered a pump kick and slam. Persephone broke up the cover with an attack from the top rope before hitting Hyan with a moonsault press for the victory.

Winner: Persephone via Pinfall to Retain the AEW TBS Championship

Andrade El Idolo vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the AEW National Championship

Andrade entered carrying the AEW National Championship and his contract for a future AEW World Championship opportunity.

Ciampa offered a handshake, but Andrade responded with a chop. The two exchanged holds and suplexes before Andrade delivered a diving crossbody.

Andrade sent Ciampa outside and delivered the Three Amigos on the floor. Back inside, Andrade connected with a split-legged moonsault for a two-count before following Ciampa outside with a tornillo.

Ciampa regained control with a knee strike and drove Andrade into the barricade. He took a selfie with his wife and daughter before returning Andrade to the ring.

Ciampa applied a rear choke, delivered a facebuster and later connected with a running knee. He removed his outer trunks to reveal another pair bearing the words “I Just Know.”

Andrade responded with an elbow and backbreaker combination. He connected with a springboard handspring moonsault and three consecutive Meteoras, but Ciampa continued to kick out.

Ciampa later grabbed Andrade’s discarded trousers and performed several moves on them before attempting a mock pinfall.

Andrade returned with Dia de los Muertos for a near fall. Ciampa countered the DM with a jackknife cover before Andrade connected with another Dia de los Muertos. Ciampa rolled outside to avoid being pinned.

Andrade attempted a moonsault to the floor but crashed into a security guard when Ciampa moved. Ciampa shoved a cameraman and camera into Andrade before delivering a running knee inside the ring for another two-count.

Ciampa attempted to use the championship and then a steel chair, but the referee confiscated both weapons. With the official distracted, Andrade delivered Widow’s Bell onto the title belt. Ciampa still kicked out.

Andrade followed with the DM to retain his championship.

Winner: Andrade El Idolo via Pinfall to Retain the AEW National Championship

Two-out-of-Three Falls Match for the AEW World Trios Championship

Swerve Strickland and New Level vs. Hangman Page and Brodido

Austin Creed and Bandido opened the match with an exchange of holds. The champions took control with a triple-team combination before Kofi Kingston covered Bandido for a two-count.

Bandido responded with a suplex and tagged Hangman Page, who delivered a fallaway slam to Kofi. Swerve Strickland tripped Page from the outside, leading to a brawl involving all six competitors.

Brody King entered and slammed Kofi before delivering a chop and sending him into the opposite turnbuckles. Kofi escaped with an enzuigiri.

Bandido and Creed exchanged strikes before Swerve entered and delivered a suplex. New Level isolated Bandido with several double-team attacks, including a guillotine leg drop.

Kofi eventually pinned Bandido to give the champions the opening fall.

Winners of the First Fall: Swerve Strickland and New Level — Lead 1-0

Swerve immediately hit Bandido with the Swerve Stomp, but Page broke up the pin.

Page avoided the House Call and delivered a lariat. He followed with Deadeye, but Creed and Kofi pulled Swerve from the ring.

Swerve later delivered the House Call to Page for a two-count. Kofi entered but was stopped by a clothesline, allowing Page to tag King.

King attacked Creed and Kofi before tagging Bandido. King delivered a cannonball senton while Page hit Swerve with the Buckshot Lariat. Bandido followed with a splash onto Creed to even the match.

Winners of the Second Fall: Hangman Page and Brodido — Match Tied 1-1

King wiped out three opponents against the barricade before Page delivered a moonsault onto Swerve. Bandido followed with a dive onto New Level.

Creed hit Bandido with a springboard elbow drop, but King broke up the pin. King then dived onto the champions at ringside before Bandido connected with a Shooting Star Press on Creed for a two-count.

Bandido hit the X Knee and combined with Page for a Buckshot Lariat and German suplex combination. Swerve broke up the pin with a stomp.

Swerve caused Page to accidentally strike King before delivering the House Call to King. Kofi attempted a piledriver on the apron, but Page countered with Deadeye. Swerve responded with the Swerve Stomp.

King dropped Creed with one elbow after being slapped. Swerve later connected with a Vertebreaker on King before Bandido answered with a reverse hurricanrana.

Bandido delivered a double avalanche overhead suplex to Creed and Kofi. He then countered Swerve’s Big Pressure with a rollup to secure the deciding fall.

Winners: Hangman Page and Brodido via Pinfall to Win the AEW World Trios Championship

Swerve Strickland Refuses to Respect the New Champions

Swerve checked on New Level while Hangman Page and Brodido celebrated.

Swerve retrieved the championship belts but argued that the new champions did not deserve them. Creed and Kofi disagreed and presented Brodido with two of the titles.

Swerve approached Page with the remaining belt but dropped it onto the canvas instead of handing it to him. The crowd booed as Swerve left the ring.

AEW Full Gear 2026

A promotional video aired for AEW Full Gear on November 14. The package included tributes to the late PAC.

Ilja Dragunov Makes His AEW Debut

Renee Paquette introduced the newest member of the AEW roster. A metronome appeared before a graphic revealed Ilja Dragunov.

Dragunov entered to a strong reaction from the Orlando crowd, running around ringside before entering the ring and receiving another ovation.

AEW Continental Championship

Jon Moxley vs. Mark Davis

Moxley and Davis exchanged holds before beginning a physical battle of chops and strikes. Davis connected with a headbutt and ground Moxley’s face across the top rope.

An elbow strike busted Moxley open. Davis targeted the wound and applied a modified Boston Crab across the commentary table.

Moxley fought back by sending Davis outside and diving into him at the commentary table. Back inside, Moxley delivered repeated corner clotheslines, a cutter and a cross armbreaker.

Davis escaped and later connected with a slam and elbow strike for a two-count. He delivered a package piledriver on the apron, but Moxley returned to the ring at nine.

Marina Shafir and Daniel Garcia appeared in the crowd to encourage Moxley. The champion responded with a King Kong Lariat after another exchange of strikes.

Davis trapped Moxley in a rear choke, but Moxley reversed the hold. Davis broke free by driving Moxley into the turnbuckles with a running senton.

Davis was also busted open as the fight returned to ringside. Back inside, Davis connected with a deadlift German suplex before Moxley delivered the Death Rider for a near fall.

Davis stopped Moxley with a lariat and attempted a pendulum piledriver. Moxley countered into the Brutalizer and transitioned into a rear choke. Davis attempted to stand but eventually collapsed and lost consciousness.

Winner: Jon Moxley via Referee Stoppage to Retain the AEW Continental Championship

Clockwork Carnage for the AEW World Championship

Will Ospreay vs. Ricochet vs. Darby Allin vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Adam Copeland vs. Mike Bailey vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. Samoa Joe

Will Ospreay drew the first position, while Konosuke Takeshita entered second. The two exchanged rapid strikes before Takeshita delivered a dive over the ropes.

Entrant No. 3: Mike Bailey

Bailey immediately attacked Takeshita and delivered a hurricanrana. Bailey and Ospreay briefly worked together against Takeshita, with Ospreay connecting with a Skytwister Press.

Takeshita recovered and dropped both opponents with a double clothesline.

Entrant No. 4: Ricochet

Ricochet sent Ospreay outside and joined Takeshita in attacking Bailey. He then attempted to roll Takeshita up, earning a slap across the face.

Ricochet responded with a dropkick before Ospreay and Bailey attempted a double-team attack from the ropes. Takeshita overpowered them and delivered a double superplex.

Ricochet followed with a 450 splash, but Takeshita kicked out.

Entrant No. 5: Darby Allin

Allin struck Ricochet with his skateboard and set up a table at ringside. He attempted an aerial attack, but Ricochet stopped him.

Allin delivered an avalanche Code Red and another Code Red for a near fall. He later connected with a Coffin Drop to the outside before Takeshita stopped a suicide dive with a knee strike.

Entrant No. 6: Kazuchika Okada

Okada immediately exchanged strikes with Ospreay. He followed with a flapjack before attacking Ricochet and dropkicking Allin outside.

Bailey attempted to pin Okada and Takeshita simultaneously but could not secure a three-count. Takeshita later countered Time Adventure with a Blue Thunder Bomb.

Takeshita followed with Raging Fire and pinned Bailey, eliminating him from the match.

Eliminated: Mike Bailey by Konosuke Takeshita

Entrant No. 7: Adam Copeland

Copeland immediately attacked Ricochet. He attempted a Spear, but Ricochet countered with a knee strike.

Takeshita later caught Copeland with a Blue Thunder Bomb. As Takeshita attempted Raging Fire, Copeland escaped and Okada delivered the Rainmaker to eliminate Takeshita.

Eliminated: Konosuke Takeshita by Kazuchika Okada

Ospreay delivered Stormbreaker to Okada for a near fall before Allin hit the champion with Code Red. Ricochet then took Allin down as the final countdown began.

Entrant No. 8: Samoa Joe

Ricochet attempted an aerial attack as Joe entered, but Joe simply moved aside.

Joe delivered a powerslam to Ospreay and a headbutt and senton to Allin. He followed with the Muscle Buster to score a fall.

Ricochet also pinned Allin, while Okada delivered the Rainmaker to score another fall. With all eight wrestlers having entered, the 15-minute scoring period officially began.

Clockwork Carnage Scoring Period

Ricochet attacked Okada before Samoa Joe pulled him outside and applied the Coquina Clutch. Ricochet escaped by sending Joe into the steel steps.

Okada delivered a Tombstone Piledriver to Ospreay, but the champion countered the Rainmaker with Stormbreaker. Ricochet broke up the pin before attempting to cover Okada himself.

Ospreay stopped Ricochet and delivered the Styles Clash to score a fall. Allin immediately hit Ospreay with the Coffin Drop and earned a point.

Allin then rolled Copeland up for another pinfall. Ospreay responded by countering Code Red with the Hidden Blade and pinning Allin.

Ricochet later delivered a super hurricanrana and Shooting Star Press to Ospreay for two separate near falls.

Copeland Speared Ricochet through the table at ringside. Elsewhere, Joe slammed Allin onto the steel steps.

Joe eventually trapped Ospreay in the Coquina Clutch. The champion tried to stand but was forced to submit, earning Joe another point.

Copeland entered and Speared Joe for a pinfall. He then delivered another Spear to Ricochet and scored a second consecutive fall.

Copeland attempted to Spear Ospreay, but the champion countered with a rollup. Copeland responded with the Impaler DDT and prepared for another Spear.

Okada stopped Copeland with a dropkick, but Copeland avoided the Rainmaker and Speared him. Ospreay broke up the pin with the Hidden Blade before immediately covering Copeland.

Ospreay secured the three-count as the 15-minute time limit expired, finishing with three points and retaining the AEW World Championship.

After the match, Copeland offered Ospreay a handshake. Ospreay accepted, but Copeland pulled him closer and briefly spoke to him before leaving.

Winner: Will Ospreay with Three Points to Retain the AEW World Championship

Clockwork Carnage Final Scoreboard

Will Ospreay — 3

Darby Allin — 2

Adam Copeland — 2

Samoa Joe — 2

Kazuchika Okada — 1