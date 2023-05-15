AEW Wrestler Discovered Her Departure From The Company From Other Talent

When it comes to letting go of AEW talent, Tony Khan has a different method. The President of All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor allows the contract to expire, which results in the wrestlers’ departure, in contrast to WWE, which releases wrestlers.

Leva Bates, formerly known as Blue Pants from WWE NXT, has been with AEW for the past four years and is no longer employed by the company where she competed before switching to a behind-the-scenes role. She worked in an office, assisted with PR, oversaw the makeup and wardrobe teams, and co-led the engaging “Heels” club.”

The AEW Original leaving the promotion reportedly made a number of wrestlers sad.

Bates was surprised by the news, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, as she was unable to discuss a possible renewal with AEW before her contract expired. Some employees learned about her departure when “an email went out notifying that they were not renewing the deal. Bates was said to have found out when people contacted her to check on her.”

According to the report, some people applauded her for stating that she was leaving the company because of the circumstances surrounding her departure while others in the promotion pushed for her to stay.