AEW star Kris Statlander has provided an update on her injury status.

On the August 5th edition of Dark, she suffered a torn ACL and lateral meniscus while working a match against Sierra. It happened when she landed incorrectly on her right leg after colliding with a large boot.

She had surgery in September. ACL tears typically take eight to nine months to heal. However, some people may recover in six months, whereas lateral meniscus tears can take up to three months to heal if surgery is performed, and non-surgical treatments can take six to eight weeks to heal.

She stated on Twitter that she has not yet been medically cleared.

“AEW Wrestler Provides Injury Update” is the headline I’m expecting to see — Kris Statlander (@callmekrisstat) December 22, 2022

Statlander’s injury came at an inopportune time, as she was poised for a significant push in the coming months. This was her second serious knee injury, as she had previously been sidelined with a torn left ACL in June 2020, keeping her out for several months.

We hope she recovers quickly.