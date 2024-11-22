AEW Wrestler Says CM Punk “Probably Had A Lot Of Trust Issues With A Lot Of People”

AEW wrestler QT Marshall spoke with The Metro about his match with CM Punk from an edition of AEW Dynamite in November 2021.

“He just wanted to work a bad guy in his hometown. We really didn’t communicate too much before the match, and we just went out there, and we just had a good old wrestling match. I think coming into this company, and I think it showed with how he left the company as well, he probably had a lot of trust issues with a lot of people. Him and I were never friends, but at the same time, I knew what my goal was and what his goal was for that night, and I just had a great time with it.

Luckily, I’ve been watching CM Punk matches for 10 years, 15 years, and he really doesn’t change what he does. So it kind of helped out a lot as well. But having the trust to go out there and on live TV with somebody like that at such a high level, to just know that, ‘Hey, that’s your job’. I do take pride in that.”