AEW Wrestlers React To Jim Ross’ Public Criticism

As PWMania.com previously reported, Jim Ross vented on his podcast about wrestlers doing the “same f**king spot” and how finishers need to be protected.

According to WrestlingNews.co, a few AEW wrestlers were asked by the site about JR’s comments and one responded with the following:

“Look I know there is a lot that JR can teach us but burying us on the show or on his podcast is only going to make some of us ignore what he says. I grew up watching JR and he is the best and we love it that he calls our matches but maybe find a different way to criticize the wrestlers in the ring. Everyone is doing what they have been taught. I agree that sometimes things need to be slowed down but that won’t happen when the guy who is supposed to help put us over is going out there and publicly burying us.”

AEW star Brandon Cutler referenced JR’s comments in a tweet to promote this Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite: