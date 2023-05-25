AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Express Concern About Travel Schedule With Collision Addition

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW has officially confirmed the new weekly Collision show, which will debut on Saturday nights beginning June 17th. While there has been concern about CM Punk’s status with AEW following recent issues, it appears that there is another issue surrounding the addition of Collision to AEW’s show lineup.

Regarding Collision’s impact on AEW talent’s travel schedule, Wade Keller of PWTorch.com stated that “one wrestler outright told us he didn’t sign up for working two TVs per week.” Keller went on to say that “logistically, several wrestlers have expressed to PWTorch concern over the number of travel days each week if that is the plan.”

While there will be at least one taped Collision event on a Thursday night in the near future, it is expected that AEW will produce live episodes on Saturday nights as much as possible to avoid spoilers and to ensure Collision is seen as a primary show.