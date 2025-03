Drake attended last week’s WWE Elimination Chamber event in his hometown of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. There was a joke on the internet that AEW President and CEO Tony Khan should bring Drake’s rap rival Kendrick Lamar into the company for an event.

According to Fightful Select, several wrestlers and people within AEW pitched the idea. There is no word yet on whether anything will come of it, but it was noted that it would be “difficult to pull off.”