AEW x Adult Swim: Battle For The Booty Results – July 25, 2024

The following are complete AEW x Adult Swim: “Battle For The Booty” show held at the Fifth Landing in San Diego, California on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

AEW x ADULT SWIM: BATTLE FOR THE BOOTY RESULTS (7/25/2024)

AEW and Adult Swim send the crowd home happy! #AEW #AdultSwim #SDCC Congrats to Orange Cassidy and Willow for winning the Booty Belt! pic.twitter.com/DQYwCSDbFO — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) July 26, 2024

* Johnny TV & Taya Valkyrie def. Fang (Viva Van) & Meatwad (Vinnie Massaro)* Orange Cassidy & Willow Nightingale def. Mr. Frog & Rachel (Sandra Moone)* Adult Swim Booty Title Tag Team Match: Orange Cassidy & Willow Nightingale def. Johnny TV & Taya Valkyrie

Orange Cassidy and Willow vs Taya Valkyrie and Johnny TV at AEW x Adult Swim event SDCC2044 pic.twitter.com/CV0m1h3Q9Q — Joshua Hale Fialkov (@JoshFialkov) July 26, 2024

AEW vs Adult Swim Battle for the Booty is about to begin! Johnny TV and Taya vs Meatwad and Gang! #sdcc2024 pic.twitter.com/RgEP39Bw5i — Travis Hopson @SDCC '24 (@punchycritic) July 26, 2024

