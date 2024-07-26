AEW x Adult Swim: Battle For The Booty Results – July 25, 2024

Matt Boone
The following are complete AEW x Adult Swim: “Battle For The Booty” show held at the Fifth Landing in San Diego, California on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

AEW x ADULT SWIM: BATTLE FOR THE BOOTY RESULTS (7/25/2024)

* Johnny TV & Taya Valkyrie def. Fang (Viva Van) & Meatwad (Vinnie Massaro)
* Orange Cassidy & Willow Nightingale def. Mr. Frog & Rachel (Sandra Moone)
* Adult Swim Booty Title Tag Team Match: Orange Cassidy & Willow Nightingale def. Johnny TV & Taya Valkyrie

