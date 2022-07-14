AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Documentary To Be Released

There will soon be a new documentary on the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

The “The Forbidden Door” documentary will include a behind-the-scenes look at the most recent pay-per-view event, NJPW revealed today. The documentary will be “coming soon” to NJPW World.

Interviews with William Regal, Chris Jericho, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kazuchika Okada, Tony Schiavone, Sting, and Shingo Takagi are among those that will be included in the documentary.

The documentary’s release date has not yet been announced, but we’ll keep you informed.

The Forbidden Door’s entire teaser trailer is available below: