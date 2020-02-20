AEW/NXT Viewership Report For 2/19/2020

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite episode drew 893,000 viewers on TNT, while the post-Takeover edition of NXT drew 794,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #5 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #16. AEW ranked #44 in viewership, while NXT ranked #56 in viewership.

Last week’s Dynamite episode drew 817,000 viewers and ranked #10 in the Cable Top 150, and #61 in viewership. Last week’s NXT episode drew 757,000 viewers and ranked #21 in the Cable Top 150, and #66 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic while NXT drew a 0.25 in the same demo this week. Last week’s AEW show drew a 0.30 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.24 in that demographic.