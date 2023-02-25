AEW’s Andrade El Idolo Referenced On This Week’s WWE SmackDown

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair called out Rhea Ripley, but Dominik Mysterio came to the ring instead. Dominik praised his “mami,” and Charlotte responded, “I have a real latino man at home that calls me mami with a much THICKER… accent,” referring to her husband Andrade El Idolo.

Andrade is still with AEW, but he has been out since late 2022 due to pectoral surgery.

Click here for WWE SmackDown results. You can check out a clip from the segment below: