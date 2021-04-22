AEW’s Blood and Guts Edition Of Dynamite To Have 50% Capacity At Daily’s Place

Tickets for the May 5th Blood and Guts edition of AEW Dynamite go on sale this coming Monday. On dailysplace.com, it was revealed that the event will have 50% capacity with seating pods. This will be the largest number of fans that will be allowed to attend Daily’s Place for Dynamite since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

As PWMania.com previously reported, it’s possible that the Blood and Guts cage match will be the only live match on the show.