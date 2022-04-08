AEW’s Blood and Guts Match Likely Returning, Stadium Stampede Future Uncertain

In an interview with Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com, AEW President Tony Khan said to expect another Blood and Guts match this summer. Khan was more uncertain about the Stadium Stampede match being brought back:

“That I’ll have to get back to you on. I’ve thought about it. It’s a very different wrestling world now than it was during the pandemic. I think it’s a great match, a signature match for us that people really enjoyed. But some of the reasons we presented that match were because of the challenges that existed in the world because of the pandemic, as far as presenting sporting events with live fans. That doesn’t really exist in this live-event pandemic.”