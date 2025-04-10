AEW’s Death Riders Get Stamp Of Approval From Jim Ross

AEW announcer and legendary broadcaster Jim Ross weighed in on the evolving Death Riders storyline during a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, reflecting on the aftermath of the AEW Dynasty 2025 pay-per-view.

Ross noted that Jon Moxley, the reigning AEW World Champion, appears to be the central figure driving the faction’s narrative. “It seems like Moxley is the maestro of this orchestra, and if that’s the case, then so be it. It’s going to work out pretty well,” Ross said. “The Death Riders is a good gimmick. It’s a good idea. I like the Death Riders scenario. I like it a lot, so we’ll see how it pans out at the end of the day.”

Reflecting on the match outcome at Dynasty, where Moxley retained his title in the main event, Ross admitted he had anticipated a different result. “I just thought that Moxley might lose the title and it didn’t happen,” he continued. “I’m not complaining about that, but it seemed like it was a false narrative [in my mind].”

The Death Riders faction has been gaining momentum in AEW, with Moxley at the helm following his successful title defense. As the storyline continues to develop post-Dynasty, it appears to have strong backing from both the audience and veteran voices like Ross.