AEW announced that the March 25th edition of Dynamite will take place in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center. The New York area venue has a capacity of just over 19,000.

Newark, NJ! #AEWDynamite is coming!

Wednesday, March 25th@prucenter Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan 24th & start at $25!

Check https://t.co/5WsWwyDkwZ for full ticket and pricing details. pic.twitter.com/LuihbY5r2s — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) 25 December 2019