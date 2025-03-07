AEW’s Double Or Nothing To Go Head-To-Head With WWE NXT Battleground

The next head-to-head showdown between AEW and WWE is set for the final weekend of May, with both companies running major events on the same night.

Last month, AEW confirmed that Double or Nothing 2025 will take place on Sunday, May 25, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona—marking the first time the event will be held outside of Las Vegas (excluding the pandemic-era shows in 2020 and 2021).

Meanwhile, WWE has scheduled two major events for the same weekend:

– Saturday, May 24 – Saturday Night’s Main Event special on NBC

– Sunday, May 25 – NXT Battleground premium live event

This means AEW’s Double or Nothing will face direct competition from NXT Battleground, setting up another battle for viewership between the two companies.

AEW typically runs Sunday PPVs outside of NFL season, shifting to Saturday nights during football season. However, this scheduling conflict comes amid AEW’s increased efforts to keep event dates under wraps, following WWE’s move to run a house show in December on the same night and in the same city as AEW’s Worlds End PPV.

With tensions running high, it will be interesting to see how both promotions build up their competing events in what could be another fierce ratings and ticket sales battle.