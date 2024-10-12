AEW’s Killswitch/Luchasaurus Dealing With Health Complications

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, there is some news about the health of Killswitch/Luchasaurus, real name Austin Matelson. Matelson was admitted to the hospital on September 30 after his fiancé discovered him collapsed at home. He was rushed to the hospital and later diagnosed with double pneumonia. Doctors discovered that his blood oxygen level was under 80%.

Alvarez stated, “He is not back in the gym and he will not be back in the gym for a while and he’s not going to be back wrestling, probably, for a while. And it’s hopefully, he will be back wrestling in a while. Apparently, there were complications.”

“He ends up getting this flu and bad oxygen uptake as a result of whatever else, turned into pneumonia. And apparently he’s at high risk for a relapse, is what I was told. The big concern is that after all of this, they’ve been running test after test, and apparently there may be permanent damage. They found calcification in a heart valve and his body is not producing iron and so he’s got a whole bunch of tests that he apparently has to take. It’s bad. It’s bad enough that he’s out of the hospital, apparently, but he still has to do oxygen.”

The news of permanent damage could mean the end of his wrestling career. We wish him the best of luck and hope he recovers completely and returns to the ring.