AEW’s New Owen Hart T-shirt Now Available

AEW has released their first official t-shirt for the late Owen Hart.

As seen below, ShopAEW has released a new “King of Harts” t-shirt for Owen, which is listed for $24.99.

The t-shirt is sold by AEW, but through Pro Wrestling Tees, like all AEW apparel. PW Tees also hosts the official Owen Hart merchandise store, sold by his widow Martha Hart with profits going to The Owen Hart Foundation. Those shirts are in collaboration with Vice Media and Dark Side of the Ring. PWT’s Owen store also has the first AEW t-shirt for sale.

Stay tuned for more. You can see AEW’s first Owen t-shirt below: