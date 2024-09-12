AEW’s New Television Deal With Warner Bros. Discovery Is A “Done Deal”

A new television deal between AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery is regarded as a “done deal,” despite not having been officially announced.

The two sides have been in negotiations for months, as the current agreement expires at the end of the year. According to previous reports, the proposed deal is at least twice the value of AEW’s current agreement, which is estimated to be worth around $70 million per year.

It’s worth noting that the deal will not be exclusive; AEW is rumored to be in talks with FOX about a one-hour show called Shockwave, for which they have filed a trademark, that will air on FS1.

Dave Meltzer announced the news on Wrestling Observer Radio. MAX will eventually feature pay-per-view options.

Meltzer stated, “The WBD deal is a done deal, and there are going to be changes. From what I gather, there is going to be a pay-per-view component in this deal. Exactly what it is, I don’t know…I don’t know exactly if it’s going to be how UFC does it. It’s going to be how WWE does it, but you know, there is going to be a deal with MAX with the pay-per-views in some form is what it looks like. But the deal’s done.”

