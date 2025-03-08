AEW’s New Trademark Filing Hints At Spring-Themed Event

AEW has officially filed a trademark application for “Spring Breakthru”, possibly signaling a new event or TV special in the future.

The trademark was filed on March 7, 2025, with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for entertainment services. The official filing describes:

“Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services in the nature of live professional wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of professional wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of professional wrestling.”

While AEW has not yet announced plans for a Spring Breakthru event, the branding suggests it could be a spring-themed special. The company previously used the Beach Break name for TV specials in 2021 and 2022, making it likely that this new branding could follow a similar format.

More details on AEW’s plans for Spring Breakthru should emerge in the coming months.