AEW’s Story Comes To Life In New Book From NYT Bestseller Keith Greenberg

Random House Worlds to Publish THIS BOOK IS ALL ELITE, A Definitive History of All Elite Wrestling by New York Times Bestselling Author Keith Greenberg in November 2025

New York; May 7, 2025 — On November 4, 2025, Random House Worlds, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House, will publish THIS BOOK IS ALL ELITE by New York Times bestselling author Keith Greenberg and All Elite Wresting.

THIS BOOK IS ALL ELITE is a celebration of the icons of professional wrestling who created All Elite Wrestling (AEW), a company that revolutionized professional wrestling under the visionary eye of Tony Khan. From the company’s unassuming beginnings in 2019 to the record-breaking Wembley Stadium debut, AEW’s pulse-pounding, death-defying, and high-flying action has defied industry norms and changed the world of professional wrestling forever.

Illustrated with dazzling photography and written with exclusive access to the cast and crew of AEW, THIS BOOK IS ALL ELITE is a definitive history of AEW that delves into the innovative storytelling, inclusive ethos, and passionate fanbase which propelled the company to compete with industry giants. From the triumphant final run of the icon Sting, side by side with his firebrand protégé Darby Allin, to the madcap melee of the first Stadium Stampede, readers will experience the epic moments that defined the first five years of AEW.

Written by New York Times bestselling author and TV producer Keith Greenberg, THIS BOOK IS ALL ELITE allows fans to relive the biggest moments in AEW—every breathtaking match, shocking twist, headline-making moment.

THIS BOOK IS ALL ELITE will publish on November 4, 2025 and is available for pre-order wherever books are sold.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Keith Elliot Greenberg is a New York Times bestselling author and television producer. His many books include Menudo, To Be the Man, Erik is Homeless, and Zack’s Story. He is a regular writer on professional wrestling for a number of newspapers and magazines, and has co-authored a number of biographies of professional wrestlers, including Freddie Blassie, Ric Flair, and Superstar Billy Graham. A father of two children, he currently resides in Brooklyn, New York.

ABOUT RANDOM HOUSE WORLDS:

Random House Worlds is an imprint of The Random House Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House, and is dedicated entirely to licensed book publishing, acting as a home for the largest pop culture brands across genres and media types. Our role is to enrich and expand worlds beyond their original source material, helping to grow a popular brand into a multimedia universe. Our team has the knowledge and talent to publish any style of book imaginable—from classics to contemporary fiction and nonfiction, to novelty formats like coloring, cookbooks, and tarot.