AEW’s Tony Khan Reacts to Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement

After Vince McMahon announced his retirement, Tony Khan took some time to tweet about becoming the CEO of professional wrestling with the longest tenure.

He didn’t specifically identify McMahon, but it is obvious who he is referring to. He also took some time to promote tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT. Throughout the evening, PWMania.com will have more details about Vince McMahon’s retirement.

For those of you who missed it, you can read McMahon’s announcement as well as the press release announcing his replacement by clicking here.

You can check out Khan’s tweet below: