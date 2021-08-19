AEW’s TV Partners Excited About CM Punk’s Potential AEW Debut, Backstage News

While still not confirmed, former WWE Champion CM Punk is expected to make his long-awaited return to pro wrestling when he debuts with AEW this week. Punk is rumored to debut during Friday’s special “The First Dance” edition of AEW Rampage from the United Center in Chicago, and then possibly make his in-ring debut at the All Out pay-per-view on September 5 from the NOW Arena near Chicago.

In an update, TNT officials are reportedly operating on the assumption that Punk is coming in to AEW, according to sources Fightful Select has spoken to.

It was noted that sources with WarnerMedia and TNT, who spoke of the excitement surrounding a Punk debut, also said Punk will have their promotional machine behind him when he does return to the business with AEW.

TNT and WarnerMedia officials are both said to be “very aware” of Punk’s planned debut. The same employees noted that many with the networks were impressed with AEW running four shows in the same market, over a period of just a few weeks, and selling the way that they have. One TNT source was also excited about Punk’s debut being tied in with the United Center, the NBA’s Chicago Bulls, and the city of Chicago itself.

Stay tuned for more on Punk’s rumored AEW debut and remember to join us for live Rampage coverage this Friday night at 10pm ET.