Afa Anoa’i Passes Away Aged 81

We are saddened to report that WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Tag Team Champion Afa Anoa’i of The Wild Samoans tag team has passed away at the age of 81. Afa has seven children. He is also the uncle of WWE Superstar Roman Reigns.

Samu Anoa’i wrote the following message via Facebook:

“It is with deepest regret that we announce the passing of my father Afa Anoai Sr. It was a peaceful transition and he was surrounded by loved ones. Please respect our privacy as we morn our father.”

Afa enrolled in the Marine Corps at the age of seventeen. After leaving the military, he pursued a career in professional wrestling, becoming The Wild Samoans alongside his brother Sika.

Afa and Sika won titles in multiple regions, including the WWF Tag Team Championship three times. Afa departed the WWF in the mid-1980s, but returned in 1992 as the manager of Sami and Fatu, the Headshrinkers tag team.

After retiring, he trained wrestlers at the Wild Samoan Facility. Afa was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

On behalf of everyone at PWMania.com, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to the Anoa’i family.